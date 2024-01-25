Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka storms past Coco Gauff into second consecutive Melbourne final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to reach the final of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka gained her revenge after Gauff was victorious in last year's US Open final and will look to be the first player to win back-to-back Australian Open titles since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013.

She will take on Qinwen Zheng after the Chinese player beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4.

Gauff vs Sabalenka: Tale of the Tape Gauff Match Stats Sabalenka 5 Aces 4 8 Double Faults 2 65% 1st serve win percentage 70% 39% 2nd serve win percentage 50% 10/12 Net points won 11/20 3/4 Break points won 4/10 22 Total winners 33 20 Unforced errors 28 68 Total points won 82

Sabalenka, who was playing in her sixth consecutive major semi-final, is yet to drop a set in Melbourne this year and is now a strong favourite to retain her crown.

"I was able to focus on myself and was prepared that she was going to move really good and get all the balls back to me, so was ready to play an extra shot. I was ready for everything," said Sabalenka.

"I enjoy playing Coco. She's an incredible player. I really enjoy playing her. I hope in the future we play many more matches. Hopefully I win all of them!"

Sabalenka raced into a 2-0 lead as Gauff made two double faults in her first service game. However, the American fought back following a poor service game from her opponent to level things up, only for Sabalenka to move 5-2 in front after breaking for a second time in the match.

Yet again, Gauff dug in and broke back as Sabalenka fumbled when serving for the set and a tie-break was required to separate the players.

Image: Gauff missed out on a chance to play in her first Australian Open final

Just as Sabalenka's powerful forehand looked like it was going awry, she found her rhythm in the tie-break and comfortably took it 7-2.

Gauff survived two break points in the opening game of the second before both players raised their game and the match was quickly at 3-3.

Sabalenka could not take another break-point chance in the seventh game but broke two games later to go 5-4 up and took her second match point opportunity on serve to seal a spot in the final and become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017 to reach successive finals here.

Gauff said: "Tough match for me tonight. Overall a positive tournament. I had chances in both sets, but she played better tonight. I think it just came down to a couple of points, and that's tennis.

"At this stage in any tournament, but especially a Grand Slam, whether I lost 6-1 6-1, or like I did today, or in a third-set tiebreak, I still think it would hurt just as much."

Zheng books maiden final spot

Image: Qinwen Zheng will play in her first major final on Saturday

Zheng ended the fairytale run of qualifier Yastremska to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The points were short and sharp for most of the battle and followed the same pattern in both sets, with the two swapping breaks early on then Zheng snaring the extra break in the seventh game both times.

In the first set, Zheng was able to keep up the pressure on Yastremska, blasting cross-court winners off both wings, and left the 23-year-old Ukrainian clutching her abdomen in pain. After taking a medical timeout off court, Yastremska returned with Zheng holding in the next game.

The Ukrainian extended the set, winning the following game with a clever drop shot, but she piled on the errors in the next game, handing Zheng the first set.

The 12th seed started off stronger in the second set, holding her first service game to love and then snatching an early break following a string of errors from Yastremska, but the Ukrainian broke straight back.

Zheng broke again in the seventh game, helped by a double fault from Yastremska and a shanked shot that flew long. Yastremska bravely held in the next game, with Zheng fluffing an easy smash, but the Chinese player snared the match with an unreturnable serve to reach the final, 10 years on from compatriot Li Na's triumph in Melbourne.

"It feels unbelievable. I'm super excited to have such a great performance today," said Zheng.

"I think Dayana played unbelievable tennis. It's hard to explain my feelings now. Thank you for all the support and to my team as well.

"We've been working hard and made a lot of effort on everything, including fitness and treatment, just little details. I couldn't do it without them."

