Australian ​Open: Coco Gauff starts quest for maiden title in style as Amanda Anisimova wins but Brit Fran Jones retires injured

Coco Gauff started her quest for a maiden Australian Open title in style as Amanda Anisimova strolled into the second round but Brit Fran Jones was forced to retire injured.

Gauff, the two-time Grand Slam champion, eased to a 6-2 6-3 ⁠win over Kamilla Rakhimova to ​reach the second ​round on Monday.

Meanwhile, a sobbing Fran Jones was unable to complete her first-round match because of injury.

Milestone for Gauff

Coco Gauff has claimed a 250th career match win at WTA level - Gauff (21 years 311 days) is the youngest player to achieve the feat since Caroline Wozniacki (20 years 316 days) in 2011.



Third seed Gauff wobbled on ‍serve at times and was broken as she tried to ‌close out the match at 5-2 in ‌the second set against her Uzbek oppoenent.

However, ​Rakhimova gave up two match points on serve in the very ‍next game and then surrendered the contest with a backhand over the baseline.

A former semi-finalist at ‌Melbourne Park and a ⁠quarter-finalist last year, French ‌Open champion Gauff is ‍seeking a third Grand Slam title.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Gauff was plagued by double faults last season and hit six more in the first set here.

She shrugged off concerns, though, saying: "It was just the first set. Only had one double in the second.

"Both of us were struggling on the far side. The sun is right there. I had three doubles in the first game and, once I got through that game, it was pretty much smooth sailing from there."

She will next meet left-hander Olga Danilovic, who knocked Venus Williams out on ​day one, for a place in the third round.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out by fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3 6-2, while sixth seed Jessica Pegula needed just 66 minutes to crush Anastasia Zakharova 6-2 6-1.

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova strolled through with ‌a 6-3 6-2 victory over Switzerland's Simona Waltert in exactly an hour.

Anisimova, who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, is looking to win her first Grand Slam title.

Cruel blow for British No 3 Jones

Image: Fran Jones was unable to complete her first-round match at the Australian Open because of injury

British hope Jones retired at 6-2 3-2 down to Czech-born Polish player Linda Klimovicova.

The 25-year-old arrived at Melbourne Park unsure whether she would be fit enough to play after suffering a groin problem in her right leg during the tournament in Auckland earlier this month.

It was clear from the start of her clash with Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova that Jones was struggling with her movement and she decided she could no longer continue after dropping serve in the second set.

Jones sought treatment at the end of the first set and told her coaching team that it was a gluteal muscle problem rather than the groin issue that was hindering her movement.

It was a cruel blow for 25-year-old Jones who arrived in Melbourne at a career-high ranking of 69 after posting her best win against top-20 player Emma Navarro in Auckland, while this was the first time she has gained direct entry to a Grand Slam without needing a wild card.

It was therefore easy to understand her frustration, with the Yorkshirewoman whacking her racket against the barrier at the side of the court.

Image: Jones was struggling with her movement and she decided she could no longer continue after dropping serve to trail 6-2 3-2

When she again lay down for treatment following the fifth game of the second set, she buried her head in her arms, and Jones' sobs were audible around the court.

With Klimovicova standing waiting to serve, a red-eyed Jones sat in her chair signalled that she could no longer continue.

Consistency is Jones' next major goal, with the physical issues linked to her genetic condition Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia - which means she has three fingers and a thumb on each hand and seven toes.

Australian qualifier Storm ⁠Hunter beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-4 to move into the second round.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.