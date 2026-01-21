Australian Open: Emma Raducanu ready to re-evaluate her game after second-round exit: 'She looked lost'

Emma Raducanu says she is ready to re-evaluate her game after her Australian Open second-round exit to Anastasia Potapova on Wednesday.

Raducanu was a doubt for Melbourne after a foot problem throughout pre-season left her playing catch-up, only returning to the court in late December.

She looked short of match sharpness in a clash with Maria Sakkari at the United Cup, while she beat Camila Osorio in the opening round in Hobart but then lost to world No 204 Taylah Preston.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu suffered an early exit at the Australian Open after a straight sets defeat against Anastasia Potapova

Image: Raducanu has spoken positively about the work she is doing with coach Francisco Roig, who she hired last summer, but the 23-year-old does not feel she has found the right formula on court

In Melbourne, the British No 1 overcame a slow start to win her opening match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew before an error-strewn loss to Anastasia Potapova.

Raducanu, who achieved her goal of being seeded at a Grand Slam again, admits she is ready to "reassess" aspects of her game.

Asked about her plans now, she said: "I think I'm going to take a few days, get back home and try and just re-evaluate my game a bit.

"Watch it back, see where I can improve. What I have been feeling and also what is visually apparent. I definitely want to feel better on certain shots before I start playing again.

"I want to be playing a different way, and I think the misalignment with how I'm playing right now and how I want to be playing is something that I just want to work on. I think there are definitely pockets of me playing how I want to play, and it comes out in flashes, which is a positive, and maybe more than certain times in my career in the last few years. But it's not how I want to be consistently every day.

"It's not going to fall into place straight away, but the more I work on how I want to be playing, it will be more of my identity every time I step onto the court. I need to work at that, but it's not going to happen overnight."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Raducanu: I have the ability to do many things on the court

Image: The Brit found herself off court during pre-season because of physical struggles, this time a foot injury, and that is certainly a mitigating factor in an underwhelming three weeks in Australia

Raducanu is next scheduled to play in her father's home country of Romania at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca beginning on February 1.

She continued: "At the end of the day, I just want to hit the ball to the corners and hard. I feel like I'm doing all this variety, and it's not doing what I want it to do. I need to just work on playing in a way more similar to how I was playing when I was younger.

"I always just changed direction, took the ball early, and went for it. I do have the ability to do many things on the court, but I feel like as I'm learning all those skills, it's like I need to stick to my guns a bit as well and work on that."

In the four and a half years since she won the US Open, Raducanu has turned to many different voices in an effort to establish herself at the top of the game but without finding any real consistency in results.

The period through last spring and summer, when she was without a permanent coach but working with former British No 1 Mark Petchey, offered real promise but she has taken something of a step back since.

"I think if you also would have said when I was 18 if I would be winning that night, I don't think anyone would expect that either," said the world No 29. "With that achievement, you're inevitably going to have the same level of kind of low. It was too high to kind of just be going on so early.

"I think I've accepted that all the kinds of challenges that I've faced since and figuring things out and learning by mistakes, learning through experiences, all of those things were in a way going to happen when you win a Slam at 18 from qualifying, ranked 350 in the world two months before.

"I've learnt a lot. I think there are just many iterations that are going on and have gone on. I think I'm slowly figuring out what works for me, and at the Slams I think I'm doing better. I think just doing the day-to-day and improving myself as a player, which I think I'm doing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Emma Raducanu's incredible win at the 2021 US Open...

Raducanu 'looked lost' in second-round defeat

Image: Anne Keothavong says it's 'back to the drawing board' for Raducanu

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong felt Raducanu "looked lost" during her clash with Potapova.

She told TNT Sports: "There were times in the match, towards the end, where she looked really lost.

"We need to factor in the conditions. Her preparation wasn't ideal coming into this tournament and were not sure where the foot [injury] is at.

"Raducanu was playing day conditions, it was significantly quicker and windier than it was when she played her first-round match in the night.

"There are a lot of adjustments she didn't quite get right today, but it's still the start of the season, hopefully she can pick herself up, dust herself off and get back to the drawing board."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.