Novak Djokovic's 399th Grand Slam match win propels him into Australian Open third round

Novak Djokovic's 399th Grand Slam match win over Italian qualifier Francesco ​Maestrelli propelled him into the Australian Open third round.

Fourth seed Djokovic, who ⁠is seeking a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall, systematically dismantled Maestrelli ‌6-3 6-2 6-2 to continue his quest ​to make more history on Rod Laver Arena.

The 38-year-old maintained his steady grip ​on the second-round clash without needing to shift into top gear and has now dropped only 14 games in two matches.

"I didn't know much ‍about him (Maestrelli) until a few days ago, it happens more often than not these days," Djokovic said about his 23-year-old opponent.

"But ‌the respect is always there and I didn't underestimate him. He's got a ‌big serve and a big game, only lacking a bit of experience. He's got the game ​to go far and high in the world rankings and I wish him that."

He has never lost a match at a major to a player ranked as low as world No 141 Maestrelli, who was making his Grand Slam debut, and Djokovic was in control from the start of the contest.

Djokovic raced through the opening set on ‍the back of a break in the second game and pounced again in the opening game of the next set to heap pressure on Maestrelli, who struggled to capitalise on ‌his few openings.

The Serb brought up set point with ⁠an acrobatic backhand and secured the set with ‌an unreturned shot from the same flank to close ‍in on his 101st victory in Melbourne, leaving him one shy of record-holder Roger Federer.

Maestrelli had a rare moment of joy in the third set as he recovered a break after conceding two, ​but Djokovic raised his level again to close out the victory.

Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, dominated his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Sonego, winning the contest 6-3 6-3 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Musetti outperformed his namesake in long rallies while the 30-year-old Sonego ​appeared to be struggling physically towards the end against his younger opponent.

Vacherot: I'm trying to be the first for everything these days

Image: Valentin Vacherot is proving that his breakthrough in Shanghai last autumn was no fluke

Valentin Vacherot, the 30th seed, is continuing to show that his remarkable breakthrough in Shanghai last autumn was no fluke as he defeated Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-2.

The 27-year-old, the first player from Monaco to reach the third round at a Grand Slam in the open era, stunningly won the Masters 1000 title in China as a qualifier, beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final.

That elevated a player who had competed almost exclusively at the lower levels of the sport to the global stage.

His first-round win over Martin Damm was only the second best-of-five-set match he had played, and he followed that up with victory over Hijikata.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Vacherot defeated cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the Shanghai Masters final

He said of his moment of history: "I'm trying to be the first for everything these days, but no, it's great. I have a lot of pride behind me, the country. I know a lot of people follow me back home. A lot of people stayed awake, so I'm really glad about that. Happy to have won for them.

"I'm sure so many people thought it was just the one week. Then even though I did well after (at the Masters event) in Paris as well, it was probably just about my confidence of the moment, so I'm just happy to win as many matches as I can.

"If some people were wondering if I had the level, maybe they have more answers. I just play tennis and try to play as good this season and every tournament."

He will take on eighth seed Ben Shelton next after the American defeated Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny 6-3 6-2 6-2.

List of players to reach the third round of the last 10 men's singles Grand Slam tournaments

🔹 Jannik Sinner



🔹 Novak Djokovic



🔹 Ben Shelton



"I'm excited. I'm really happy to play him, because he played two years college, and we ​had his first year in common, so he was really young," Vacherot said.

"He was 17 or 18, but already pretty impressive with his serve... it allows me to play some top-10 guys and ‍see how I can do."

