Australian Open: Jannik Sinner battles cramp, heat to reach fourth round after extraordinary scenes on Rod Laver Arena

Jannik Sinner suffered cramp in extreme ‌heat and lost his first set since October but the ​defending Australian Open champion battled through to the ⁠fourth round with a gutsy 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over American ​Eliot Spizzirri.

In ​extraordinary scenes on Rod Laver Arena, the Italian limped ‍over to his player's box in desperation midway through the match and was told by ‌coach Darren Cahill to walk through the rest ‌of the third set, if necessary, to get to a break.

With ​his serve broken a point later and trailing 3-1, Sinner was reprieved as the ‍tournament's extreme heat policy was invoked to allow time for the stadium's roof to close.

It proved pivotal, as when play resumed, ‌Sinner broke Spizzirri twice to take ⁠the set and again in ‌the seventh game of the final ‍stanza on the way to one of the most dramatic victories of his young career.

"I struggled physically a bit today," said the relieved second seed. "I got lucky with the heat rule and the roof closing. I took my time and as the time passed I felt better and better.

"I'm very happy about this performance. Looking back at every big tournament there were some tough matches. Hopefully this can give me some positives for the next round."

While Sinner was ultimately fortunate with the timing, he could consider himself somewhat hard done by to be scheduled second on, with temperatures climbing rapidly during the early afternoon.

Organisers had pushed the start of play on the main courts forward by an hour with extreme heat forecast of up to 40 degrees for the first time this fortnight, meaning the Italian took to Rod Laver Arena just after midday.

Image: Sinner was reprieved as the ‍tournament's extreme heat policy was invoked to allow time for the stadium's roof to close

Sinner is known to find such conditions difficult - last year here his only struggle came in the fourth round against Holger Rune when it was hot, while his last defeat, in Shanghai in October, saw him retire with cramp against Tallon Griekspoor.

Against Spizzirri, a 24-year-old debutant ranked 85, Sinner's initial problems were with his own game, the four-time Grand Slam champion making a host of unexpected errors and losing five games in a row to trail by a set and a break.

He steadied and had levelled the match when it became clear his body was beginning to really feel the heat.

Sinner called the trainer after three games of the third set to have his right calf massaged but in the next game at deuce he became racked by cramp and Spizzirri broke to lead 3-1.

At the same moment, the heat stress scale - which measures air temperature, radiant heat, humidity and wind speed - ticked from 4.9 to five, providing relief for Sinner and prompting a wry smile from Spizzirri.

"I started with the leg, then it got into the arm," said Sinner. "I was cramping a bit all over.

"This is the sport, I know this is an area where I need to improve. Tennis is a very mental game, I just tried to stay as calm as possible. I'm here to fight."

Things were not straightforward thereafter but Sinner hit back immediately on the resumption and a costly double fault from Spizzirri gave his opponent the key break for 5-4.

A 10-minute stoppage after the third set as part of the tournament's heat protocols gave Sinner more chance to recover and his movement finally began to improve late in the fourth set as he fought back from 3-1 down to claim victory.

Spizzirri rated the conditions far from the worst he had played in, and said of the timing: "I smiled a little bit when the heat rule went into effect.

"I wouldn't say he got saved by it. He's too good of a player to say that but, at the same time, it was challenging timing, and that's just the nature of the sport."

Sinner will next face compatriot Luciano Darderi, with three Italian men through to the last 16 here for the first time.

Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti coped with the heat a lot better than Sinner, battling to a 5-7 6-4 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory over Tomas Machac after four hours and 27 minutes.

Henman: Sinner's race was run, he was cooked - but he got get-out-of-jail-free card and has lifeline

Six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman on TNT:

"I mean, when you just saw it was only three games into the third set and Sinner's going into a full body cramp, at that moment in time his race was run. You thought he was going to be out of the tournament.

"And then just as the heat rule came in, they shut the roof. It gave Sinner a break. It gave him the opportunity to get off the court and regroup.

"Once the roof is shut, the ambient temperature in the arena comes down. His body temperature came down, and he was able to make a recovery.

"But that was an absolute get-out-of-jail-free card today.

Image: Sinner got a 'get-out-of-jail-free card' with the heat stoppage, said Tim Henman

"You reflect on Alcaraz and Sinner playing in these consecutive Grand Slam finals. That's what everyone's expecting here. And then right there and then, the eyes of the tennis world, whether it's in the media area, in the player lounge, in the locker room, everyone was just watching the screen in amazement.

"He couldn't have been in more trouble, could he? He was absolutely cooked out there, but he's got a lifeline.

"It makes me think back to Sinner against Dimitrov at Wimbledon. He was down two sets to love, and then suddenly Dimitrov blows out his pec muscle and has to retire. This is on similar lines.

"He had to earn it today by winning the third and fourth sets, but without that interruption, he goes home for sure."

'Sinner really did dodge a bullet'

Image: Sinner was cramping and struggling to move as he trailed ​unseeded Eliot Spizzirri 6-4 3-6 3-1 on Rod Laver Arena

Two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier, speaking on TNT Sports: "It took him time for his body to cool down. The core temperature finally coming down and he got a little bit more massage from the physio.

"Spizzirri was not able to hang on to the break early and that was really costly for Eliot, who did look much better in the heat, but this was one of those matches where it was just about survival and using his guile.

"Sinner didn't panic. He knew he was in trouble but he stayed calm, which is one way to make sure the cramps don't get worse."

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong, said: "Sinner really did dodge a bullet. The heat rule in this instance came and saved him."

Play suspended completely on matches without rooves just after 2.30pm

Image: British teenager Hollie Smart became completely racked with cramp

The implementation of the extreme heat policy came too late, though, for British 16-year-old Hollie Smart, who retired in tears from her first-round match in the girls' singles leading Japan's Azuna Ichioka 7-5 6-7 (7-9) 3-2 after becoming completely racked with cramp.

Smart was attended to by medics for several minutes after the match, with ice placed on her body, and she was then able to walk off court.

