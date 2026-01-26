Australian Open: Jannik Sinner comes through in straight-sets against fellow Italian Luciano Darderi to reach quarter-finals

Defending champion Jannik Sinner made it through to his ninth consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight-sets victory over fellow Italian Luciano Darderi to stay on course for a third consecutive title in Melbourne.

Sinner, who battled back from the brink of a cramp-induced breakdown to keep his title defence alive against Eliot Spizzirri in the last round, stayed on course for a three-peat with a much more straightforward win over 22nd seed Darderi 6-1 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

The four-time Grand Slam champion was dominant in short rallies but suffered a wobble in the third set before completing victory in a tie-break.

Sinner's consistency

19th consecutive win at tour-level



Won 33 of the last 34 sets he's played



✅18th consecutive win at Australian Open



✅15th Grand Slam quarter-final



Active players with 14+ career Grand Slam men's singles quarter-finals

• Novak Djokovic (65)



• Stan Wawrinka (18)



• Alexander Zverev (16)



• Marin Cilic (14)



• Carlos Alcaraz (14)



• Jannik Sinner (14)



Temperatures are on the rise again in Melbourne, with the peak of the heat expected on Tuesday, but Margaret Court Arena was in shade when Sinner and Darderi took to the court.

"It was very, very difficult," admitted Sinner, who has never lost to a fellow Italian at tour level, extending his winning record to 18-0.

"We were good friends off court. It's a small difficulty to also put away. I felt like in the third set I had a couple of break chances but couldn't use them, then I got very very tight. I'm very happy I closed it in three sets."

The 22nd seed possesses a powerful forehand and saved two match points at 5-4 before taking an early lead in the tie-break but Sinner responded emphatically, winning seven points in a row.

Sinner, who struck a Grand Slam career-best 19 aces in the match, said he has put "a lot of work" into his serve.

"We changed the motion a little bit. I feel a bit more confident but I feel like there's still room to improve.

"Now it's a bit more stable but it's not only that area where we have to improve. I will try to go a bit more to the net and being slightly more unpredictable, which I felt like worked really well."

Tale of the Tape: Sinner vs Darderi

Murray sceptical about Sinner scheduling

Image: Doubles specialist Jamie Murray is sceptical about Sinner's scheduling in Melbourne

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill spoke to American broadcaster ESPN about the reasons on why the defending champion played on Margaret Court Arena.

"We did not request a night session," he said. "We could have been moved to the night session when Jacob Mensik pulled out [before his match with Novak Djokovic] it was offered to Jannik to move to that second at night but he was quite happy with the schedule when it came out that it was not before 6pm (local time) on MCA [Margaret Court Arena], so we just stuck to the schedule."

Speaking on TNT Sports, Jamie Murray wasn't buying Cahill's story after Sinner suffered with severe cramp trouble in round three.

The Scot said: "I don't believe it! There's no way he went through what he went through in that last match and then they didn't want him to play as late as possible. I don't believe it. I could obviously be wrong, but I don't believe it."

Can Shelton challenge Sinner and Alcaraz?

Image: Ben Shelton dialled up a third Australian Open quarter-final spot

Last year's semi-finalist Ben Shelton survived ‌a first-set stumble to beat Casper Ruud 3-6 6-4 6-3 6-4.

Shelton, who banged ‌down 14 aces and fired a 228 ‍km/h serve as he closed out the match, will meet Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.

Tim Henman speaking on TNT Sports:

"Shelton has something different, and it's perhaps why Alex de Minaur - who has a similar style but lacks a major weapon - hasn't found success against Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

"Shelton can genuinely disrupt. He's hitting serves at 142mph, he has a forehand he can unleash, and he can finish points at the net. That's different."

The American has lost eight consecutive matches to defending champion Sinner, including in last year's semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

Shelton into quarter-finals for the third time

✅5-1 in 2026



✅Fifth Grand Slam quarter-final



Players born in 2000s able to reach 5+ Grand Slam men's singles quarter-finals



• Carlos Alcaraz (14)



• Jannik Sinner (14)



• Ben Shelton (5)



Musetti blitzes Fritz to set up Djokovic showdown

Image: Lorenzo Musetti set up a meeting with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti produced an inspired display to ease past American Taylor Fritz ​6-2 7-5 6-4 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time, setting up ​a meeting with 10-time ​champion Novak Djokovic.

The Italian came through a five-set battle ‍with Tomas Machac in the last round but it did not appear to have ‌taken much out of him as he broke ‌Fritz's big serve twice in the opening set.

Musetti played with ​authority and artistry towards the end of the second set, which he secured by ‍winning three straight games, before breaking early in the third set to heap the pressure on the American.

Ninth seed Fritz, who ‌was moved all over the ⁠court by his 23-year-old opponent, dug ‌deep to stay in touch ‍but Musetti served out the victory in style for a tantalising meeting with 24-times major champion Djokovic.

The Serb had already advanced to the last eight ​after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew due to an abdominal injury on Sunday.

"Novak, we've played many, many ‍times and every time it's a lesson, first of all," said Musetti, who has won only one of his 10 meetings with the 38-year-old.

"It's such an honour to share the court with him, and every time I leave the court with something I really think is helping me to try to win against him.

"He didn't ​have to play today, so I'm pretty sure he won't be tired. Hopefully the rhythm I have right now with the great match today will bring me luck for the next one.

"I feel ready to try ‍to push him to the maximum."

Players born since 2000 to reach men's singles quarter-finals at ALL FOUR Grand Slam tournaments

🔹 Carlos Alcaraz



🔹 Jannik Sinner



🆕 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐨 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢



Musetti's run here, meanwhile, has come despite the early departures from Australia by two of his team - including coach Simone Tartarini - for personal reasons.

"Real life knocks on the door sometimes," said the 23-year-old. "It's something surprising. It makes you understand life better. I feel more mature and I'm playing better for them."

Fritz cut a downbeat figure regarding the state of his troublesome knee after his previous victory over Stan Wawrinka, while he also needed treatment for an abdominal issue.

