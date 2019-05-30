Naomi Osaka edges Victoria Azarenka to continue French Open run at Roland Garros

Japan's Naomi Osaka survived another fraught match at the French Open

World No 1 Naomi Osaka survived another major scare to reach the third round of the French Open.

The 21-year-old, who is chasing a third consecutive Grand Slam title, lost the first set 6-0 against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Tuesday and was two points from defeat.

Things did not get quite so hairy against former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka in a high-quality match on Thursday, but the top seed, who won the US and Australian Opens, was a set and a break down before recovering to win 4-6 7-5 6-3.

After losing the first set and being a break down in the second Osaka seemed to be in deep trouble. But, she showed why she has established a reputation as one of the toughest players mentally by digging her way back into the match and turned things around on Court Suzanne Lenglen to advance.

Osaka will face Czech world No 42 Katerina Siniakova next after the 23-year-old upset 29th-ranked Greek Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (8-10) 6-3.

Serena Williams was much more like old self on Thursday

Serena Williams produced a much more convincing display than in the first round to defeat Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-2.

The 10th seed looked extremely rusty in her first set against Vitalia Diatchenko on Monday, saying she felt like her feet were "concrete blocks".

But she was sharper from the start against Nara, ranked a lowly 238, and eased to victory.

Williams is likely to face a sterner test next against young American Sofia Kenin, who was given a free passage because of Bianca Andreescu's withdrawal.

Amanda Anisimova stunned Aryana Sabalenka again

American teenager Amanda Anisimova is proving to be a jinx at Grand Slam tournaments for Aryana Sabalenka.

After previously beating the 11th-ranked Sabalenka in the third round of the Australian Open in January, the 17-year-old Anisimova did it again in the second round of the French Open, winning 6-4 6-2.

We have the 2019 French Open covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.