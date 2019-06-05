Johanna Konta to play on Friday as rain washes out play at French Open

Showers washed out all of Wednesday's matches

Rain washed out the entire schedule at the French Open on Wednesday, meaning Johanna Konta's semi-final clash will now be played on Friday.

Defending women's champion Simona Halep and men's world No 1 Novak Djokovic were among those who had been due to play, but rain from lunchtime in Paris meant the covers remained on.

Organisers had pushed back the intended start time from 2pm every half an hour until 4.30pm, when they decided the forecast made any further attempts at getting under way futile.

The quarter-finals that had been due to be played on Wednesday were shifted to Thursday, with the women's semi-finals pushed back to Friday.

Johanna Konta will have to wait until Friday to get her opportunity at reaching her maiden Grand Slam final

That means Konta and Marketa Vondrousova, who had been due to play their last-four clash on Thursday, will have two days off.

The finalist from the other half will have to play three days in a row while the winners of the men's quarter-finals between Djokovic and Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov will also have to play again on Friday.

Another headache for tournament organisers is that, although the forecast for Thursday is good, more rain is expected on Friday.

Tournament director Guy Forget revealed one women's semi-final could even be played on the third court, the new Simonne Mathieu garden arena, with completing the matches the main priority.

Such problems should be a thing of the past next year when there will be a roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

