Rafael Nadal gets better of Roger Federer to reach French Open final

Rafael Nadal defeated his great rival Roger Federer to reach the French Open final

Rafael Nadal remained on course for a record-extending 12th French Open crown after getting the better of his great rival Roger Federer in a breathtaking semi-final display to reach Sunday's showpiece.

Although Federer had won the last five meetings in their rivalry, none of them were on the Spaniard's beloved clay and, despite still having never fathomed a way of suppressing the marauding Mallorcan at Roland Garros, he will take heart from a pulsating 39th clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Did you know... Nadal is now 92-2 for his career in Paris as he pursues a record 12th title here and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

Nadal remains on course for a successful defence of his Roland Garros title

In their five previous meetings at Roland Garros, including four finals, Federer has never managed more than one set and, despite producing one of his best performances on the surface, Nadal proved a class apart to win 6-3 6-4 6-2 in blustery conditions.

With only two wins from their previous 15 clay-court meetings, Federer adopted a fearless approach to try to get the better of his nemesis, but the dominant Spaniard gradually wore him down.

Federer, two months shy of his 38th birthday, was brilliant, but still nowhere near as good as Rafa on clay

The standard of play during the first two sets from both players was mind-blowing at times, but defending champion Nadal adapted to the conditions better with his relentless attitude and crushing a series of winners.

He took total control and booked a Sunday final against either world No 1 Novak Djokovic or fourth-seed Dominic Thiem, who play later on Friday.

Nadal made quick work of Federer in their first meeting since 2011 at Roland Garros

Nadal improved his record against the Swiss to 24 wins and 15 losses from their 39 matches, including all six at Roland Garros and 14 of 16 on clay.

Federer vs Nadal: Match Stats Federer Match Stats Nadal 3 Aces 3 1 Double Faults 1 61% 1st serve win percentage 68% 39% 2nd serve win percentage 56% 2/4 Break points won 6/16 25 Total winners 33 34 Unforced errors 19 17/35 Net points won 9/20 79 Total points won 102

