Novak Djokovic bemoans weather conditions after Dominic Thiem defeat at French Open

Novak Djokovic suffered his first Grand Slam defeat in over a year

Novak Djokovic bemoaned the weather conditions and voiced his discontent towards the French Open organisers after his semi-final defeat to Dominic Thiem.

The world No 1 suffered a dramatic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 loss to the Austrian, over two days, to end his pursuit of a fourth successive Grand Slam title, having previously held all four major crowns after winning at Roland Garros in 2016.

Djokovic cited the gusty conditions on Friday as a contributing factor for his defeat - which ended a 26-match Grand Slam winning run - after the match resumed with the Serb trailing 2-6 6-3 1-3 on Saturday.

"Obviously when you're playing in hurricane kind of conditions, it's hard to perform your best," Djokovic said.

"One of the worst conditions I have ever been part of.

"What I was explained yesterday on the court in the first set when I asked the supervisor, he came on the court and he said as long as there are no flying objects coming to the court, we're good."

Djokovic cut a forlorn figure at times in the match

Djokovic spoke to a tournament supervisor about the blustery conditions after he fell two breaks behind in the first set and he was asked whether there should be a wind limit for professional tennis matches.

He added: "There are no rules. I didn't know that an umbrella is not a flying object, which flew in the first game of the match. But that's their decision. I guess they know tennis better."

I didn't know that an umbrella is not a flying object, which flew in the first game of the match. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic insisted the prospect of making history had not weighed too heavy on him as he sought to emulate Rod Laver, the only man to have held all four Grand Slams at the same time twice, while it also ended his hopes of winning the calendar slam.

"There is always something large at stake when you're one of the top players of the world and play in the biggest tournaments," the 15-time Grand Slam champion said.

"It's not any different this time."

Djokovic congratulates Dominic Thiem at the net

The win for Thiem was his second consecutive success against Djokovic at Roland Garros, after victory in 2017, and the top seed credited the 25-year-old's ability to make his life difficult.

"I congratulate Dominic. He played great, especially in the important moments," Djokovic said of Thiem, who will play 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in a repeat of last year's final on Sunday.

"Made some really good slices and passing shots. He just managed to put one ball extra in the court at the end of the match.

"He's playing great tennis. He showed why he's one of the best players in the world, and I wish him the best for the final."

