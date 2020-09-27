French Open: Dan Evans falls to Kei Nishikori in first round

Dan Evans showed great fight in his five-set defeat to Kei Nishikori

Dan Evans' hopes of a run at the French Open ended with a battling first-round five-set defeat to former world No 4 Kei Nishikori on the opening day of the tournament.

Evans, who was looking for his first win at Roland Garros and, as the 32nd seed, would have hoped for an easier draw than Nishikori, who is working his way back from elbow injury.

Evans, who has never won a match on the Parisian clay, made the better start but Nishikori found his form and Evans had to scrap extremely hard to stay in contention.

He fought back from 0-3 in the deciding set only to go down 1-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4 in three hours and 49 minutes.

"The end result was that I lost," said Evans. "I lost another first round which is a little disappointing and get ready for the indoor hardcourts."

The British No 1 confirmed he will end his season by playing tournaments in St Petersburg, Vienna and Paris.

Nishikori has now won 24 of his 30 five-set matches in Grand Slams, including his last nine. He will take on Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the second round.

Italy's Jannik Sinner showed he is the real deal after dispatching David Goffin

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner upset 11th seed David Goffin 7-5 6-0 6-3 victory on his French Open debut to confirm his status as one of the most exciting talents in men's tennis.

The 19-year-old, who won last year's Next Gen ATP Finals title, showed he belonged on the big stage under the new roof of court Philippe Chatrier.

"You never expect that," Sinner said about winning 11 straight games. "I don't think there was like one key. He maybe didn't feel that well on court. I felt well. I have just been trying to be focused."

Sebastian Korda showed touches of his father, Petr, en route to victory

Sebastian Korda, a qualifier whose father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the 1992 French Open, claimed the first main-draw Grand Slam match win of his career when he beat Andreas Seppi 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-3.

