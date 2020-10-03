French Open: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski through to quarter-finals
Murray matches his best performance at Roland Garros while this is new territory for Skupski
Last Updated: 03/10/20 2:17pm
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski gave British tennis something to smile about by reaching the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the French Open.
All Britain's singles players may have gone out in the first round but there have been several wins in doubles and Murray and Skupski's 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory over second seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos was the best of the lot.
Murray has now matched his best performance at Roland Garros while this is new territory for Skupski.
They were joined in the last eight by compatriot Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram, who defeated French pair Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-3 6-2.
Salisbury and Ram are the third seeds and are bidding to win a second grand slam title this year following victory at the Australian Open.
