French Open: Dominic Thiem knocked out by Diego Schwartzman in five sets

Dominic Thiem was bidding to win a unique US Open and French Open double in 2020

World No 3 Dominic Thiem is out of the French Open after losing an epic five-set battle of attrition against Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.

The Austrian, who won the US Open last month, was beaten 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 after five hours and eight minutes of drama as 13th seed Schwartzman reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Schwartzman made it a double celebration for Argentina after Nadia Podoroska earlier became the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles.

The world No 14 will now face 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or Italian teenager Jannik Sinner.

More to follow...

