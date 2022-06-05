French Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win men's wheelchair doubles title

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid won the men's wheelchair doubles title on Sunday

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men's wheelchair doubles to hand Britain belated success at the French Open.

The top seeds defended their title with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) victory over Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez for a 10th consecutive Grand Slam doubles crown.

The match was due to take place on Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

Hewett, 24, from Norwich, said: "What a battle that was out there today.

"It was probably some of the best wheelchair tennis we could have put on today. Now I'm looking forward to the grass-court season ahead."

Scot Reid, 30, added: "Thanks to Alfie as always, he worked hard for me today.

"I'd like to say a big thanks to our team. They do a lot of work behind the scenes to help us perform well."

