Andy Murray's French Open first-round draw brings back painful memories against Stan Wawrinka

Andy Murray's French Open first-round draw brought back some painful memories as he recalled the day his hip was pushed to beyond the state of repair against Stan Wawrinka in 2017.

Murray, then world No 1, lost an epic semi-final in five brutal sets in a match which ultimately forced him into undergoing career-saving surgery.

Seven years on the three-time Grand Slam winners, now with a combined age of 76 and three original hips between them, meet again at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Murray's only match in Paris since that painful encounter was a one-sided loss to the same player four years ago - the 22nd meeting of their long, illustrious careers.

Andy Murray's last three opponents at Roland Garros:

2017: Stan Wawrinka (SF)



2020: Stan Wawrinka (R1)



2024: Stan Wawrinka (R1)



"I remember before the quarter-final against Kei Nishikori that something wasn't right," said Murray.

"I'd had issues with my hip for a very long time and lost multiple matches from two sets to one up.

"As the longer matches were going on I was starting to have issues. Yeah, I remember during that match, the fifth set, feeling I was unable to move.

"I couldn't sleep that night I was in so much pain. And yeah, my hip never recovered. It was a shame."

But the 37-year-old is looking forward to renewing his rivalry with the Swiss, adding: "It's a good match for both of us. A pleasure to get to play against him in another slam."

Murray is now fit again after an ankle injury suffered at the Miami Open and he has initially feared he would be out for "10-12 weeks" but returned ahead of time at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

"Initially I was expecting to miss the French and not play any clay at all," he said. "So to be here and feeling pretty healthy, and the ankle being good, is a huge bonus.

"I was surprised how I was during the rehab - I felt really really motivated. I worked extremely hard every single day with my team and physio, there were no breaks or holidays to feel sorry for myself. I just did the work."

Murray has made a surprise late-career decision to switch his racket, changing the HEAD one he has used since the start for one made by Yonex.

"Tennis is a strange sport for that, very few players make changes to their equipment," explained the Scot.

"I've been on the Tour for 20-odd years and like most industries things change and it was something I wanted to try.

"I don't want to finish my career thinking should I have given it a go to see if that could potentially have helped me, and I enjoyed the process, I tried lots of rackets.

"It was something to keep me occupied during the rehab and I found a racket I really liked. I think it was the right thing for me to try at this stage."

