French Open: Cameron Norrie overcomes Jacob Fearnley in three sets to reach fourth round

Cameron Norrie defeated fellow Briton Jacob Fearnley to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Norrie took a straight sets victory 6-3 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

He can now expect to face Novak Djokovic next, as long as the Serb beats Filip Misolic in the evening session.

Norrie settled quickly into the first set. He built on a strong service game, holding his and pressuring Fearnley's in turn.

Norrie got the first break of the match in the fourth game, turning the screw on his opponent to finally squeeze him out.

Fearnley fought his way back into the last game of the first set but Norrie still managed to work though it and take a crucial lead.

Image: Too many errors undermined Fearnley's game.

That left Fearnley struggling. Norrie took an early break in the first game of the second set and then began to run away with the match as a double break took him 3-0 ahead.

Striving to get a break back, Fearnley doubled over, in physical or mental pain, as a close miss from him saw Norrie go 4-0 up in the second.

He clawed a game back but had to walk gingerly to his chair in the break. However errors then crept into Norrie's game. Fearnley got three break points in the sixth game and converted the third.

He slowly began to haul himself into contention, whacking through winners and starting to close the gap on Norrie as he won three games in a row.

It was Fearnley's first run of sustained momentum in the match. But Norrie held serve to put himself on the cusp of winning the second set.

Fearnley though won the next game, holding to love. With Norrie looking to serve out the set, Fearnley cracked a backhand down the line for his fifth winner in a row to take the first point of that game. He won the next too as Norrie dropped to 0-30. Fearnley continued his resurgence to get three break points.

Norrie upped his game to defend the first two. But Fearnley took the third, levelling the set at 5-5.

Image: Norrie was made to work to close out the last two sets.

Norrie then fired back, breaking to love to get another opportunity to serve out the set. Even then Fearnley kept himself competitive. After a long game, Fearnley came through that tussle with another break in his favour.

That took them into a tie-break, with Norrie storming out to a 4-0 lead before Fearnley won a point. Taking a one-sided tie-break 7-1 left Norrie in a commanding position in the match.

"I was playing some of my best tennis at the end of the second set," Norrie said, "and he was playing better than me, so credit to him. I didn't panic."

He seized control of the third set. He broke Fearnley's serve in the fourth game before holding to love to consolidate his lead.

Norrie broke again, drawing Fearnley into rallies, waiting for the error and advancing to 5-1. From there he could have served out the set.

It wasn't though an entirely easy path to victory. Again he faltered and Fearnley grabbed a break back.

Then against Fearnley's serve, an overhead smash from Norrie set up two match points, the first of which Fearnley saved with a forehand.

Image: Norrie service game was crucial

A double fault from Fearnley however gave the match away and Norrie can advance to meet Djokovic or Misolic in the last 16.

"I feel great. It was really tough to get there. It was a tough match playing Jacob today," Norrie said afterwards. "He's had an amazing season, an amazing breakthrough on the tour so I didn't really know what to expect from him. I was just really happy I played a solid match.

"It was a great atmosphere," he added. "I had to work really hard for that so it really felt good.

"I think the toughest part was managing the fireworks next door [at Parc des Prince, Paris Saint-Germain's ground]. That was difficult for both of us!"

