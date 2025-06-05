French Open: Novak Djokovic relishing Jannik Sinner semi-final clash - 'These challenges bring best out of me'

Novak Djokovic says he is not thinking about how to stop world No 1 Jannik Sinner in their French Open semi-final on Friday, insisting "these kind of match-ups and challenges extract the best out of me".

It's a rare position for the Serb to be in as he readies himself for a 51st Grand Slam semi-final, hunting for a record 25th win, with Sinner the favourite for their final-four clash.

The Italian has looked imperious in Paris, not even dropping his serve since his opening round match against Arthur Rinderknech, let alone dropping a set over the fortnight.

Image: World No 1 Jannik Sinner hasn't dropped his serve once since the opening round at Roland-Garros

Sinner has won 19 consecutive matches at Grand Slams when accounting for his recent triumphs at the 2024 US Open and Australian Open earlier this year.

Two more wins here would put him three-quarters of the way towards a 'Sinner slam', with only Wimbledon left to tick off the list.

Not that any of this concerns Djokovic. "I know what to expect from Jannik," the three-time French Open champion said ahead of their much-anticipated meeting - the pair set to take to Court Philippe Chatrier at approximately 6pm UK time.

"He's going to come out and play at a very high level, as he did basically every tournament that he played in the last year and a half. I don't expect anything less from him.

"But these kind of match-ups and challenges extract the best out of me.

"Playing best-of-five, late stages of a grand slam against No 1 in the world, you can't get more motivated than that for me at this age.

"That's how I see it now. How am I going to stop him? I don't think about that. I think about how am I going to execute what I want on the court and feel how I want to feel. That's where my thoughts are going."

Sinner: Djokovic back to best level

Djokovic's run to the semi-finals has been just as extraordinary. Following on from one of the worst runs of his entire career - losing three matches straight - the 38-year-old defied Father Time a little longer by limbering up for Roland-Garros with his 100th ATP title in Geneva.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Geneva Open final between Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic

While it could be argued the draw opened up for him through to the quarter-finals, Djokovic then rolled back the years with an utterly clinical display to dispatch German third seed Alexander Zverev in four sets on Wednesday night.

Grand slams clearly still bring out the best in the Serb, even if he has not won one since the 2023 US Open.

Sinner said of his semi-final opponent: "He has shown now in the last period that he is back to the level.

"He plays very, very well, so it's going to be quite tactical but very, very difficult. He's such an experienced player - 24 grand slams, I think that says everything."

Much in the Djokovic mould, Sinner is his own ruthless machine, and one which is rejuvenated since returning from his three-month doping ban served in between the first two slams of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jannik Sinner revealed he has received supportive messages while serving a three-month doping ban

"I wouldn't have thought to be here in this position since my comeback," Sinner said, after dismantling Alexander Bublik in his quarter-final.

"I'm happy to take things like they are and hopefully I'm ready. I want to watch my side of the net and then we'll see."

Sinner has dominated the duo's recent meetings, winning four out of the last five, though he was beaten in straight sets in their only match on clay in Monte Carlo four years ago.

And that's where Djokovic may just have the edge. His quarter-final victory over Zverev extended his Roland-Garros win streak to 22 since he was last beaten in Paris, in in 2022 by Rafael Nadal.

Image: Novak Djokovic won a first Olympic gold medal on the clay at Roland-Garros as part of the Paris 2024 Games

Since then, Djokovic claimed the title in 2023, pulled out injured before his 2024 quarter-final and then took home Olympic gold at the venue in August last year.

Alcaraz ready for Musetti semi-final 'battle'

There are two Italian men in the semi-finals of a slam for the first time in the Open era, with Lorenzo Musetti also in action on Friday, facing defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Image: Italy's Lorenzo Musetti looks to upset the odds against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in their semi-final

The four-time Grand Slam winner will arrive on Court Philippe Chatrier as the firm favourite on the back of five straight victories over Italian Musetti since losing a three-set thriller in the 2022 Hamburg final.

Musetti, who won Olympic bronze at Paris 2024, will however be buoyed by his continued fine form on clay, reaching at least the semi-finals of the four biggest clay events - Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome and now Paris - albeit two of those tournaments ended with defeat to Alcaraz.

"It's going to be a beautiful battle," Alcaraz said ahead of the match, which is the first of the semi-finals on court from 1.30pm UK time.

"We're both playing great tennis. Monte Carlo final, semi-finals in Rome, so it's going to be great for people to watch as well."

