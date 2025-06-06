French Open: Hannah Klugman, 16, books girls' final spot at Roland-Garros
Hannah Klugman flying the British flag at the French Open as the 16-year-old reaches the girls' final; Follow scores on Sky Sports' digital platforms; You can watch all the action from the ATP and WTA on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 6 June 2025 15:46, UK
Hannah Klugman, 16, sealed the biggest win of her fledgling career as she surged into the French Open girls' singles final at Roland-Garros on Friday.
Klugman became the first British player this century to reach a girls' final in Paris as the Wimbledon resident defeated Rositsa Dencheva 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
She will take on 17-year-old Austrian Lilli Tagger in the final on Saturday with history on the line.
- French Open order of play 🎾
- French Open: Draws, dates, schedule, and prize money 📝💸
- Latest French Open news | French Open scores, results and schedule 📝
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
"I'm just a bit shocked, to be honest," said Klugman, who is aiming to emulate Britain's Michelle Tyler, who won the French Open girls' title in 1976, the same year Sue Barker won the women's event.
"I wasn't playing my best and I found it tough to get myself into the match.
"I felt like as soon as I did that I was in a good space."
She added: "I think I've been mentally very good this week. I think I'm staying calm in big moments and also just trying to take it in.
"These moments don't happen a lot, so trying to enjoy it is a big part. My coach and physio are basically saying 'go out there and enjoy it', because you never know if you'll be in the spot again."
Last June, Klugman made headlines by winning two matches at Wimbledon women's qualifying.
She has been working alongside long-standing coach Ben Haran, as well renowned strength and conditioning coach Jez Green and physio Will Herbert.
Klugman appears to be benefitting from her time practising at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca this March where she received words of encouragement from the 'King of Clay'.
"I had three days there, which was amazing, I'm so grateful they gave me that opportunity at Rafa's. I love Rafa," Klugman said.
"He said to me, once you have the level, things will come, so trust the hard work, the process. If you're not having results right now, you have to keep believing."
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are through to the final of the men's doubles.
The British pair beat Americans Christian Harrison and Evan King 10-7 in a deciding-set tie-break.
Neither Skupski or Salisbury, who linked up at the start of the season, had previously progressed beyond the men's quarter-finals.
They will meet Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in the final on Saturday.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.