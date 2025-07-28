Emma Raducanu: British No 1 continues winning momentum after first-round success in Montreal

Emma Raducanu continued the winning feeling by sealing a comfortable victory in her opening match of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Monday.

She picked up statement wins over Marta Kostyuk, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and former world No 3 Maria Sakkari en route to the final four in Washington last week and she continued the feel-good factor at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada.

Raducanu, who jumped 13 places in the rankings to world No 33 to reclaim her position as British No 1, eased past Elena-Gabriela Ruse from Romania 6-2 6-4 in front of coach Mark Petchey after their partnership was left up in the air following her Wimbledon third-round defeat.

Raducanu's projected path for Montreal

R1: Ruse - WIN



R2: Stearns



R3: Anisimova



R4: Svitolina/Mertens



QF: Pegula/Ostapenko/Samsonova



SF: Swiatek/Keys/Bencic/Muchova



F: Gauff/Paolini/Andreeva/Rybakina



Image: Mark Petchey was back in Raducanu's coaching box to celebrate her opening win in Montreal

Raducanu, who will next face American 32nd seed Peyton Stearns in the second round, said: "I'm so happy to come through that. I know Elena, she's a very good friend of mine, and it's difficult when you have to play someone you're close to, so I'm really proud of how I put that to one side for the match and backed up a good week last week in DC and performed well today.

"It's extremely difficult [to play someone you know]. We spent a lot of time together in off-court practices, and she's a great girl. It's not nice when you see her name in the draw but I'm really pleased with how I performed with myself."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu was pleased after her opening match at the National Bank Open in Montreal

Four British women in the WTA top 100 this week

33rd Emma Raducanu



43rd Katie Boulter



48th Sonay Kartal



84th Fran Jones



Raducanu flew from Washington to Montreal on Sunday night and immediately faced five break points in her first service game.

But in more hot and humid conditions in Canada, Raducanu showed her resilience and leaned on her improved serve to claim a crucial hold before more issues were forthcoming in her next service game.

After Raducanu again survived, having been taken to deuce, she sensed her moment and was able to break Ruse to move 3-2 up after the Romanian sent down two double-faults.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It sparked a run of six consecutive games for Raducanu as she clinched the opener by a 6-2 score, but an early break at the start of the second set was followed by an immediate response from Ruse.

While Raducanu forced more break points on Ruse's serve, it was not until the seventh game of set two that the 2021 US Open champion broke again to move 4-3 ahead.

It started a run of three consecutive breaks before Raducanu kept her cool to close out victory at the first time of asking on serve after a demanding one-hour-and-37-minute battle in front of delighted coach Petchey.

It was a sixth win in her last eight matches, while she is now 4-0 against Romanian players in tour-level main-draw matches.

WTA 1000 main draw match wins

Only Johanna Konta in 2016 (19) has won more WTA 1000 main draw matches in a single entire season than Emma Raducanu in 2025 (10) among British players since the format's introduction in 2009



Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Speaking to Sky Sports, Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong said: "That's a performance she should feel proud of. Tidy tennis and she played very much within herself.

"I do feel like she's got a few more gears to go if needed, but she is through to the second round."

Miles Maclagan, Andy Murray's former coach, said: "That is a good win. It's always impressive when you follow up a good week. It's tough to get going after some emotional highs.

"From conditions which are slower in Washington to these courts, which are quicker, generally a little less humid but not today."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.