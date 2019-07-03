Andy Murray-Serena Williams dream team excites Judy Murray

2:51 Judy Murray says she is excited by the prospect of Serena Williams partnering son Andy in the Wimbledon mixed doubles Judy Murray says she is excited by the prospect of Serena Williams partnering son Andy in the Wimbledon mixed doubles

Judy Murray says she is excited at the prospect of Serena Williams partnering son Andy in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon and described the process of finding a playing partner as similar to dating.

Andy Murray will play alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles during the All England Championships, having proved his fitness following a long-term hip problem after partnering Feliciano Lopez to victory at Queen's.

But it is the Scotsman's decision to compete with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles that has caught most people's imagination, with the duo drawn to face Chilean Alex Guarachi and Germany's Andreas Mies in the first round.

"They should be a good match and it's really exciting. It will be really fun to watch," Judy Murray told Sky Sports when asked about the Murray-Williams partnership.

"I think the last time Andy played mixed doubles was in the Olympics final here in 2012. You only get mixed doubles in the Grand Slams so you don't really get much opportunity to play it.

Andy Murray is competing in both the mixed and men's doubles at Wimbledon

"I think it's a lot like dating. You go through the coaches first - like in dating, you'd go through the friends first - then you'd follow it up with a text or a WhatsApp.

"Jamie [Murray] often says that when you are trying to find a [playing] partner, that's what it's like.

"You go round the houses first, you don't have to go straight in with face-to-face until a little bit further down the line."

Judy Murray also confirmed Andy is still hoping to compete for singles titles once again, with his movement improving after he had a metal hip implanted in January.

"It's given him a lot of confidence that he's able to move around the court and play without pain," she added.

"He's happy to be out there competing, although he's still got a lot of work to do before he feels he would be ready to try singles.

"But that's what his goal is and he wants to at least give himself the chance to at least try."