Ashleigh Barty knocked out of Wimbledon by Alison Riske

Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon by Alison Riske

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock Wimbledon exit to Alison Riske as the American progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Riske, whose first 13 tour-level match wins all came on grass, turned Monday's match on its head to win 3-6 6-2 6-3 on Court Two and deny the Australian any chance of winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

"I haven't been starting out fantastic in all my matches, but I knew I had the confidence that if I could manage my service games I was going to get looks on her serve," said Riske. "I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash."

Did you know... Barty's loss means Karolina Pliskova can overtake her to become world No 1 by reaching the final.

Barty had won 15 matches in a row and had not so much as dropped a set since the French Open semi-finals a month ago, but 55th-ranked Riske played superbly to repel Barty's variation.

Riske came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon

The Australian began well, serving four straight aces in the opening game on her way to winning a 21st successive set over the last three tournaments.

Yet Riske, who had spent more than four hours longer on court than Barty in the first week, dug-in, out-slugging her opponent to win the next two sets and claim the biggest win of her career.

Barty was philosophical afterwards, saying: "Overall I didn't play a poor match. When I needed to, when the big moments were there, Alison played better today. Tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player."

Serena Williams

The 29-year-old, who has also knocked out Donna Vekic and Belinda Bencic in a giant-killing run, is through to the quarter-finals of a slam for the first time, where she will face compatriot Serena Williams.

Williams cruised through to her 14th Wimbledon quarter-final with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Carla Suarez Navarro to stay on course for her eighth title here and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-finals

Elina Svitolina made it through to her first quarter-final at the All England Club, striking 30 winners to beat Petra Martic 6-4 6-2, while Zhang Shuai equalled her best ever Grand Slam singles performance - a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 Australian Open, defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-4 1-6 6-2.

Barbora Strycova reached the quarter-finals here for the first time since 2014 with a stunning 4-6 7-5 6-2 comeback victory over Elise Mertens.

Belgian Mertens, seeded 21, was one set and 5-2 ahead in the second but, having struggled with a back problem, lost the next nine games and could not recover.