Tennis News

News

Raz Mirza

Comment & Analysis @RazMirza

Ashleigh Barty knocked out of Wimbledon by Alison Riske

Alison Riske to face seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams for place in the semi-finals

Last Updated: 08/07/19 2:25pm

Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon by Alison Riske
Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon by Alison Riske

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty suffered a shock Wimbledon exit to Alison Riske as the American progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Riske, whose first 13 tour-level match wins all came on grass, turned Monday's match on its head to win 3-6 6-2 6-3 on Court Two and deny the Australian any chance of winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

"I haven't been starting out fantastic in all my matches, but I knew I had the confidence that if I could manage my service games I was going to get looks on her serve," said Riske. "I had to play aggressive. I had to take it to Ash."

Did you know...

Barty's loss means Karolina Pliskova can overtake her to become world No 1 by reaching the final.

Barty had won 15 matches in a row and had not so much as dropped a set since the French Open semi-finals a month ago, but 55th-ranked Riske played superbly to repel Barty's variation.

Riske came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon
Riske came from a set down to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon

The Australian began well, serving four straight aces in the opening game on her way to winning a 21st successive set over the last three tournaments.

Yet Riske, who had spent more than four hours longer on court than Barty in the first week, dug-in, out-slugging her opponent to win the next two sets and claim the biggest win of her career.

Barty was philosophical afterwards, saying: "Overall I didn't play a poor match. When I needed to, when the big moments were there, Alison played better today. Tough one to swallow but I lost to a better player."

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

The 29-year-old, who has also knocked out Donna Vekic and Belinda Bencic in a giant-killing run, is through to the quarter-finals of a slam for the first time, where she will face compatriot Serena Williams.

Williams cruised through to her 14th Wimbledon quarter-final with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Carla Suarez Navarro to stay on course for her eighth title here and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-finals
Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-finals

Elina Svitolina made it through to her first quarter-final at the All England Club, striking 30 winners to beat Petra Martic 6-4 6-2, while Zhang Shuai equalled her best ever Grand Slam singles performance - a quarter-final appearance at the 2016 Australian Open, defeating Dayana Yastremska 6-4 1-6 6-2.

Also See:

Barbora Strycova reached the quarter-finals here for the first time since 2014 with a stunning 4-6 7-5 6-2 comeback victory over Elise Mertens.

Belgian Mertens, seeded 21, was one set and 5-2 ahead in the second but, having struggled with a back problem, lost the next nine games and could not recover.

Curse of the top seed over the last 12 years at Wimbledon:

2007 Justine Henin (semi-final)
2008 Ana Ivanovic (third round)
2009 Dinara Safina (semi-final)
2010 Serena Williams (champion)
2011 Caroline Wozniacki (fourth round)
2012 Maria Sharapova (fourth round)
2013 Serena Williams (fourth round)
2014 Serena Williams (third round)
2015 Serena Williams (champion)
2016 Serena Williams (champion)
2017 Angelique Kerber (fourth round)
2018 Simona Halep (third round)
2019 Ashleigh Barty (fourth round)

Follow us at Wimbledon

We will have Wimbledon covered via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK