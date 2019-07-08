Johanna Konta through to Wimbledon quarter-finals with Petra Kvitova win

Johanna Konta made it through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon

Johanna Konta made it through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the second time in three years thanks to a three-set victory over big-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova.

Konta showed character and determination to come from a set behind to defeat Kvitova 4-6 6-2 6-4 in impressive fashion.

She found herself up against it after losing the first set in a fierce-hitting contest on Centre Court.

The British No 1 did well to stay with Kvitova during the first few games as she struck a number of top-quality winners but the Czech produced strong serving to save two break points in the eighth game, before a forehand which missed the mark from Konta sealed things in the next.

Konta received treatment before coming out to level the contest

Konta began turning the match around right at the start of the second set with a first break of the Kvitova serve.

She held for 2-0 after an epic service game and then the errors began to leak from the Kvitova racket.

Konta missed a first set-point opportunity at 5-1 and then took a medical time-out to have her left ankle strapped before successfully serving out the set to send the match into a decider.

The British No 1 will take on experienced Czech Barbora Strycova next

Czech sixth seed Kvitova had breezed into the fourth round at her favourite Grand Slam, which she won in 2011 and 2014, but the effects of an arm injury which forced her to pull out of the French Open appeared to be taking its toll.

It was Konta who broke early once again and looked to be running away with the contest by winning five games in a row to take her to the brink of victory.

A mammoth eighth game brought two match points but also four break points, the last of which Kvitova took to hand the Czech a glimmer of hope.

Women's quarter-final line-up on Tuesday Serena Williams vs Alison Riske Johanna Konta vs Barbora Strycova Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Muchova Simona Halep vs Shuai Zhang

Petra Kvitova won the opening set before making too many costly errors

But Konta was much more aggressive on her next service game at 5-4 and the 19th seed took her third match point to complete the job in two hours and 24 minutes.

Konta now faces a very winnable last-eight clash on Tuesday against 33-year-old world No 54 Barbora Strycova for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The pair have met only once previously, and it was the Czech who came out on top in 2017, winning 7-5 7-6 (7-5) in Tokyo.