Wimbledon: Andy Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston; Venus Williams up against Elina Svitolina

Unseeded Andy Murray drew fellow Brit Ryan Peniston following the draw for the first round of Wimbledon with wild cards Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina paired together.

The winner of the match between Murray or wild card Peniston, will face either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Men's projected quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune



Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas



Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud



Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic



British No 1 Cameron Norrie, a semi-finalist last year, takes on Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, with Dan Evans, seeded 27, up against France's Quentin Halys.

Two young British debutants were handed tough assignments - Arthur Fery will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev while George Loffhagen meets sixth seed Holger Rune.

Liam Broady, who reached the third round last year, takes on Frenchman Constant Lestienne with German-British player Jan Choinski up against Dusan Lajovic.

Djokovic's potential route to an eighth Wimbledon title

R1: Pedro Cachin



R2: Jordan Thompson / Brandon Nakashima



R3: Tomas Etcheverry



R4: Lorenzo Musetti / Hubert Hurkacz



QF: Andrey Rublev / Nick Kyrgios



SF: Jannik Sinner



F: Carlos Alcaraz



Top seed Carlos Alcaraz starts against veteran Frenchman Jeremy Chardy while second seed and defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic was handed a clash with Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Last year's finalist Nick Kyrgios, who missed the first five months of the season due to left knee surgery, takes on David Goffin.

If he beats Goffin, he will face either Sebastian Baez or Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round with Djokovic a potential quarter-final opponent.

Alcaraz's potential route to a maiden Wimbledon title

R1: Jeremy Chardy



R2: Alexandre Muller / Arthur Rinderknech



R3: Nicolas Jarry



R4: Alex De Minaur



QF: Holger Rune



SF: Daniil Medvedev



F: Novak Djokovic



Image: Katie Boulter takes on Australia's Daria Saville in the first round

British No 1 Katie Boulter will take on Australia's Daria Saville in the first round of Wimbledon.

Three British players drew seeds - Heather Watson, who reached the fourth round last year, plays former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan meets 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal takes on 25th seed Madison Keys.

Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage fared better - the former drawing France's Diane Parry and the latter American Caty McNally.

Image: Iga Swiatek will be aiming to add to her Grand Slam haul at the All England Club

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on China's Zhu Lin, while defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers.

Two standout draws saw wild cards Venus Williams and Svitolina paired together, and Coco Gauff taking on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

Women's projected quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff



Jessica Pegula vs Caroline Garcia



Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur



Maria Sakkari vs Aryna Sabalenka



The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.