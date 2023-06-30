Wimbledon: Andy Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston; Venus Williams up against Elina Svitolina

Unseeded Andy Murray drew another British player, wild card Ryan Peniston, with the winner to face either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round of Wimbledon following Friday's draw
Friday 30 June 2023 11:55, UK
Unseeded Andy Murray drew fellow Brit Ryan Peniston following the draw for the first round of Wimbledon with wild cards Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina paired together.
The winner of the match between Murray or wild card Peniston, will face either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune
Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud
Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic
British No 1 Cameron Norrie, a semi-finalist last year, takes on Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, with Dan Evans, seeded 27, up against France's Quentin Halys.
Two young British debutants were handed tough assignments - Arthur Fery will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev while George Loffhagen meets sixth seed Holger Rune.
Liam Broady, who reached the third round last year, takes on Frenchman Constant Lestienne with German-British player Jan Choinski up against Dusan Lajovic.
R1: Pedro Cachin
R2: Jordan Thompson / Brandon Nakashima
R3: Tomas Etcheverry
R4: Lorenzo Musetti / Hubert Hurkacz
QF: Andrey Rublev / Nick Kyrgios
SF: Jannik Sinner
F: Carlos Alcaraz
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz starts against veteran Frenchman Jeremy Chardy while second seed and defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic was handed a clash with Argentina's Pedro Cachin.
Last year's finalist Nick Kyrgios, who missed the first five months of the season due to left knee surgery, takes on David Goffin.
If he beats Goffin, he will face either Sebastian Baez or Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round with Djokovic a potential quarter-final opponent.
R1: Jeremy Chardy
R2: Alexandre Muller / Arthur Rinderknech
R3: Nicolas Jarry
R4: Alex De Minaur
QF: Holger Rune
SF: Daniil Medvedev
F: Novak Djokovic
British No 1 Katie Boulter will take on Australia's Daria Saville in the first round of Wimbledon.
Three British players drew seeds - Heather Watson, who reached the fourth round last year, plays former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan meets 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal takes on 25th seed Madison Keys.
Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage fared better - the former drawing France's Diane Parry and the latter American Caty McNally.
Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on China's Zhu Lin, while defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers.
Two standout draws saw wild cards Venus Williams and Svitolina paired together, and Coco Gauff taking on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.
Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Jessica Pegula vs Caroline Garcia
Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur
Maria Sakkari vs Aryna Sabalenka
The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.