Wimbledon: Andy Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston; Venus Williams up against Elina Svitolina

Unseeded Andy Murray drew another British player, wild card Ryan Peniston, with the winner to face either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the first round of Wimbledon following Friday's draw

Friday 30 June 2023 11:55, UK

Great Britain&#39;s Andy Murray celebrates. It seems implausible that fans still have high hopes for Andy Murray given the fact he is 36 and playing with a metal hip, but the two-time champion will arrive at SW19 in the best shape since that career-derailing injury in 2017. Issue date: Monday June 26, 2023.
Image: Andy Murray goes up against fellow British player and wild card Ryan Peniston in the first round of Wimbledon

Unseeded Andy Murray drew fellow Brit Ryan Peniston following the draw for the first round of Wimbledon with wild cards Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina paired together.

The winner of the match between Murray or wild card Peniston, will face either fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Men's projected quarter-finals


Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic

British No 1 Cameron Norrie, a semi-finalist last year, takes on Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, with Dan Evans, seeded 27, up against France's Quentin Halys.

Two young British debutants were handed tough assignments - Arthur Fery will take on third seed Daniil Medvedev while George Loffhagen meets sixth seed Holger Rune.

Liam Broady, who reached the third round last year, takes on Frenchman Constant Lestienne with German-British player Jan Choinski up against Dusan Lajovic.

Djokovic's potential route to an eighth Wimbledon title


R1: Pedro Cachin

R2: Jordan Thompson / Brandon Nakashima

R3: Tomas Etcheverry

R4: Lorenzo Musetti / Hubert Hurkacz

QF: Andrey Rublev / Nick Kyrgios

SF: Jannik Sinner

F: Carlos Alcaraz

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz starts against veteran Frenchman Jeremy Chardy while second seed and defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic was handed a clash with Argentina's Pedro Cachin.

Last year's finalist Nick Kyrgios, who missed the first five months of the season due to left knee surgery, takes on David Goffin.

If he beats Goffin, he will face either Sebastian Baez or Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round with Djokovic a potential quarter-final opponent.

Alcaraz's potential route to a maiden Wimbledon title


R1: Jeremy Chardy

R2: Alexandre Muller / Arthur Rinderknech

R3: Nicolas Jarry

R4: Alex De Minaur

QF: Holger Rune

SF: Daniil Medvedev

F: Novak Djokovic

Great Britain&#39;s Katie Boulter celebrates after winning her match against Great Britain&#39;s Heather Watson during day six of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Saturday June 17, 2023.
Image: Katie Boulter takes on Australia's Daria Saville in the first round

British No 1 Katie Boulter will take on Australia's Daria Saville in the first round of Wimbledon.

Three British players drew seeds - Heather Watson, who reached the fourth round last year, plays former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, Katie Swan meets 14th seed Belinda Bencic and Sonay Kartal takes on 25th seed Madison Keys.

Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage fared better - the former drawing France's Diane Parry and the latter American Caty McNally.

Poland&#39;s Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament of the French Open tennis tournament against Brazil&#39;s Beatriz Haddad Maia in two sets, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7),at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Image: Iga Swiatek will be aiming to add to her Grand Slam haul at the All England Club

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on China's Zhu Lin, while defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers.

Two standout draws saw wild cards Venus Williams and Svitolina paired together, and Coco Gauff taking on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

Women's projected quarter-finals


Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula vs Caroline Garcia

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur

Maria Sakkari vs Aryna Sabalenka

The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

