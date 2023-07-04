Wimbledon: Elena Rybakina overcomes slow start to begin title defence with win over Shelby Rogers

Elena Rybakina overcame a slow start to the defence of her Wimbledon title as she defeated Shelby Rogers in three sets.

Rybakina was playing on Centre Court for the first time since winning her maiden Grand Slam title 12 months ago and American Rogers threatened to produce some Independence Day fireworks as she took the opening set in style.

But, despite a recent illness which saw her pull out of the Eastbourne tournament last week, Rybakina found her feet and reminded everyone why she triumphed here last year by overrunning her opponent in the final two sets to claim a 4-6 6-1 6-2 victory.

Rybakina entered the court after eight-time men's champion Roger Federer had been welcomed by the crowd and did not start well as Shelby broke her serve in the opening game of the match.

Rogers was able to save a break-back point at 2-1 and then produced some fine hitting that enabled her to take the advantage.

But that was as good as it got as Rybakina kicked into gear and raced away with the second set, breaking serve twice to take it in 29 minutes.

An early break in the decider proved key and Rybakina was able to move safely into the second round.

Her victory was the only women's match able to be completed in the first four-and-a-half hours of play on Tuesday as heavy rain just after midday stopped all action on the outside courts.

Asked on court if the experience of playing last year's final at the same venue had helped her this time, Rybakina said: "Actually, it didn't help me much because I was just as nervous today.

"But amazing atmosphere, it's the first time I've played under the roof and the grass is on the baseline. It's just amazing. Really happy to go through to the next round and just enjoying the moment here."

Image: Ons Jabeur made a solid start to her bid to capture a maiden Grand Slam title

Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The sixth-seeded Tunisian hit 33 winners although she made her task more difficult with 29 unforced errors.