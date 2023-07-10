Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur sets up rematch with Elena Rybakina as Aryna Sabalenka marches on

Ons Jabeur set up a repeat of last year's Wimbledon showpiece against Elena Rybakina after crushing out-of-sorts Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Jabeur, the sixth seed, was beaten in the final as Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title 12 months ago but she will be out for revenge when they meet in the last-eight on Wednesday.

She got there with a demolition of two-time champion Kvitova on Centre Court, dishing out a 6-0 6-3 hammering.

The Tunisian brought her best game to the proceedings, delighting fans with drop shots, passing winners on the run and thunderbolts from the baseline as she made herself a real contender once again.

Kvitova, winner here in 2011 and 2014, was a shadow of her former self and struggled to cope with Jabeur's variety, sending down 22 unforced errors.

"I don't know who played today," Jabeur joked. "It's amazing, I love how Petra plays.

"I respect what she has done for women's tennis, for me to be able to win against her is huge.

"(The quarter-final) will be a difficult match, I am going for my revenge, it was a difficult final last year, it is going to bring a lot of memories, I am hoping to play like today and get the win, it will be a difficult match."

Image: Elena Rybakina (right) consoles Beatriz Haddad Maia as she retires through injury

Defending champion Rybakina will go into the rematch fresh after she was on court for just 21 minutes before her last-16 opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired through injury.

The Brazilian was enjoying her best run at Wimbledon, having never previously got past the second round, but hopes of a first quarter-final appearance were taken away from her when she suffered a hip injury early in the first set.

She had a lengthy medical timeout trailing 3-1 and tried to carry on but after being unable to move during a Rybakina service game it was clear that she could not continue.

Rybakina's winning streak

Winning via retirement to reach the quarter-finals, Elena Rybakina has claimed a 14th win in her first 15 women's singles matches at Wimbledon.



Two others in the Open Era won as many in that span - Billie Jean King and Maria Sharapova.



Having been in tears throughout the last game, she reluctantly walked to the net and shook hands with the score at 4-1.

It meant that Rybakina's smooth progress continued as she was on court for just 21 minutes.

Haddad Maia said: "I'm very upset now because I didn't have the chance to, well, keep playing.

"Especially my first time on Centre Court here in Wimbledon, which is my favourite tournament."

Image: Big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka set up a meeting with American Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka's victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova ensured all of the women's 'big three' made it to the last-eight.

The Belarusian is enjoying every minute of being back at this year's tournament and did not waste much time in getting the better of the 21st seed, winning 6-4 6-0 on Court No 1.

She now plays Madison Keys in the last-eight, in what will a mouth-watering encounter, and her eyes will be firmly fixed on a possible semi-final clash with Rybakina.

The first set was even and on serve until Sabalenka struck at 5-4 to take the lead and that gave her the platform for a dominant second set, which saw her bagel the Russian in 27 minutes.