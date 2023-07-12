Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur dethrones champion Elena Rybakina to set up semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka

Ons Jabeur banished memories of last year's Wimbledon final defeat as she dethroned Elena Rybakina to set up semi-final clash against Aryna Sabalenka.

The sixth seed, who also lost to Iga Swiatek in the US Open final last year, will take on second seed Sabalenka in the last four after fighting from a set down to defeat Rybakina 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-1.

Jabeur said: "I'm very happy with the performance. A lot of emotion out there, especially playing someone who serves very well.

"It can be very frustrating. I'm glad I did everything, shouted, then got calm and hopefully I can keep managing my emotions in the next matches.

"I kept going. I said I'm going for my shots. It's not easy playing her but I wish we could exchange this match for the final last year."

It was stone-faced Rybakina who made the first move with a break to lead 3-1 but the Tunisian hit back immediately, breaking back to love.

The hard, flat hitting and ferocious serve of Rybakina made it hard for Jabeur to bring her tricks into play too often but a lovely angled backhand pass put her 6-5 ahead.

Rybakina, who was beaten by Sabalenka in the Australian Open final, had not dropped serve since the first set of the tournament so to break twice in a set was a notable achievement for .

However, the sixth seed was unable to serve out the set, and it was Rybakina who handled her nerves better in the tie-break, helped by her most potent weapon.

The Rybakina serve also got her out of a hole down 0-1 0-40 in the second set, Jabeur's frustration obvious as the break points were snatched away.

But the defending champion was powerless to stop Jabeur when she applied pressure at 5-4, the Tunisian leaping to put away a simple volley before bouncing to her chair.

When a second successive break of serve followed to start the deciding set, the crowd began to sense the finish line.

Eat, sleep, repeat for Ons Ons Jabeur is the first player to reach the semi-finals in consecutive editions of the Championships since Serena Williams (2018-2019).

Jabeur was playing better and better, coping brilliantly with the power of Rybakina and hitting plenty of her own winners, particularly down the line.

A second break of serve, clinched with a precision backhand, gave her the chance to claim victory, and a Rybakina forehand into the net sealed the deal.

On the prospect of facing Sabalenka, Jabeur added: "I saw she won very quick, which I wasn't happy with.

"She's an amazing player. It's going to be very challenging. She's been playing amazing this year.

"But I'm going to keep this spirit on the court and hopefully the crowd will be with me."

Sabalenka unlocks Keys to reach last four

Image: Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for her maiden Wimbledon title

Sabalenka's pursuit of a first Wimbledon title remains on course after her demolition of Madison Keys in the quarter-final.

The Belarusian, who was banned from last year's tournament, is making up for lost time and was too strong for Keys on Court One, winning 6-2 6-4.

With Iga Swiatek being knocked out on Tuesday she will now have her sights on the Venus Rosewater dish after booking a second semi-final appearance at Wimbledon.

Her eyes will have lit up when Swiatek was beaten by Elina Svitolina as it means she is now just one win away from ending the Pole's 66-week reign as world No 1.

Stunning year for Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka is the first player to make the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same year since Serena Williams in 2016.

There is no one left in the tournament who can match her brute force from the back of the court and her big-match experience, having won the Australian Open in January, will stand her in good stead to win two more matches.

She said: "It feels really amazing to be back in the semi-final, I can't wait to play my second semi-final at Wimbledon and hopefully I can do better than last time.

"It was a really tough game, I was so happy to win the second set, that game at 2-4 0-40 was just incredible.

"Since I was little I was dreaming about the Wimbledon title, it is something special, Wimbledon is different, it's more special. It doesn't matter who I am going to play, it is going to be a tough battle."

Keys, who won in Eastbourne in the week before the tournament began, was enjoying her best run here since 2015, but she was on the end of a barrage from Sabalenka and could have regrets about not taking her chances when they came, specifically that game to go 5-2 up in the second.

Sabalenka was on the attack from the start and broke Keys in the opening service game thanks to a sliced winner down the line.

A second break followed as Sabalenka was in total control, until Keys began to find her range and forced break points as her opponent tried to serve the first set out.

Sabalenka saved them to go in front and then put pressure on Keys' serve earlier on as the American was forced to navigate some difficult deuce games.

She did so and then looked to have turned the tide, breaking at 3-2 with some power hitting of her own before going 40-0 up and within a point of 5-2.

Marching into the semi-finals Aryna Sabalenka is the third player in the Open Era to win all her first six women's singles Grand Slam quarter-finals, after Ann Jones and Chris Evert.

But Sabalenka activated beast mode and won 12 consecutive points on her way to three successive games to put herself back in firm control.

She then served it out to seal a memorable win and move one step closer to her Wimbledon dream.