Wimbledon: Marketa Vondrousova books the cat-sitter as Ons Jabeur plots revenge ahead of enthralling final

Technicians collide, artistry unites and career highlights intertwine on Saturday when Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova battle for a maiden Grand Slam singles crown in the Wimbledon women's final.

Jabeur returns to the All England Club's conclusion a year on from losing in the final to Elena Rybakina and months after also finishing runner-up at the US Open, while Vondrousova, who missed three of the four Slams in 2022 due to injury, features in her first final since suffering defeat to Ash Barty at the 2019 French Open.

Dazzling shot variation has been mutual ground for the pair over the last fortnight, paving the way for a duel of wit, deceit, court coverage and the resilience to endure what has the potential to be another afternoon of thrilling to and fro.

Jabeur toppled defending champion Rybakina in the quarter-finals and now plans on issuing another bullish response having lost to Vondrousova in their two meetings at Indian Wells and the Australian Open earlier in the year.

"I'm going for my revenge. I didn't win against her this year," said Jabeur. "She has good hands. She plays very good. Honestly, I will try to focus on myself a lot. I'm not sure how she's going to play her second Grand Slam final, I believe. We are both hungry to win. Whoever deserves it more will win."

Road to the final Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur Bt Peyton Stearns 6-2 7-5 First Round Bt Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3 Bt Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-3 Second Round Bt Bai Zhuoxuan 6-1 6-1 Bt Donna Vekic 6-1 7-5 Third Round Bt Bianca Andreescu 3-6 6-3 6-4 Bt Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3 Fourth Round Bt Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3 Bt Jessica Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-4 Quarter-Finals By Elena Rybakina 6-7 6-4 6-1 Bt Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3 Semi-Finals Bt Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-3

Similar traits make for a fascinating match-up of styles, Jabeur having won 42 of 60 net points (70 per cent) and 260 of 496 baseline points (52 per cent) in the tournament to Vondrousova's 59 of 90 (66 per cent) and 273 of 549 (50 per cent), respectively.

"I feel like we're the same in some things," said Vondrousova. "We're playing dropshots. We're playing slice. That's more my game than Sabalenka's. But we played few times already this year.

"We were supposed to play in Eastbourne also first round, but I withdrew. She played finals here last year. She was playing also US Open final. She's used to playing finals in a Grand Slam."

With expressive tennis has come an expression of personality through Vondrousova, whose collection of doodle-like tattoos across both arms have become something of a talking point on her road to the final. Another one is on the way should she beat Jabeur this weekend. Not for her, though.

"I have a bet with my coach. If I win a Grand Slam, he's going to get one, so I hope I will (smiling)," said the 24-year-old.

"For me, it's also art. I don't know, I just like it. I appreciate the people that do this."

If not the tattoos, then discussion has also leaned towards the Czech's sphynx cat Frankie, who has consigned Vondrousova's husband Stepan to the role of pet dad at home throughout the tournament. He is finally let loose this weekend. Her husband, that is.

"He's coming with my sister," she explained. "We texted the cat sitter to come to our home. He's coming."

Head-to-head Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur 24 Age 28 Czech Nationality Tunisian 3-3 Head-to-head record 3-3 0 Grand Slam singles titles 0 1 Career singles titles 4 42 World ranking 6 14 Career-best ranking 2

Awaiting Vondrousova is a self-proclaimed 'different' Jabeur, the Tunisian this year underlined a focus on controlling her emotions more effectively when out on the court as she works towards a first major title.

As much was evidenced on Thursday when she recovered from a set down and a 4-2 second-set deficit to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka, a match she admitted the 'old' Jabeur might have surrendered.

"Twelve months ago for sure," said Jabeur. "Maybe also a little bit before, like six months ago. It's a different player. I'm working on myself like crazy. You have no idea what I'm doing.

"Every time there is something, I'm very tough with myself, try to improve everything. Very impatient sometimes, which is not good. Maybe the injuries did slow me down and teach me to be patient and accept what's going on.

"For me, I always believed in mental, in working on it. That's what I've been doing for the past years since I was maybe 10 years old because I know if you are not ready physically, mentally you can always win. That's probably what happened in the last two matches."

This time last year Vondrousova had been at Wimbledon as a spectator, sporting a cast on her wrist after one of two surgeries while cheering on doubles partner Miriam Kolodziejova.

She is now vying to become the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

"I think it's pretty amazing what's happening," she said. "You have to just have the people around you that's just going to stay with you and do the things for you, let you focus on the game, on the final. For me, I don't like these things.

"Talking to you guys (the media) is just too much for me (smiling). I think I'm just really happy to be alone in a small circle. These kind of things, I don't like very much. I don't enjoy them. For me, it's actually tough to do it. I just like to stay on my own or just with a few people."

By now Jabeur has been knocking on the Grand Slam door for a minute, the sixth seed's ascent seeing her emerge as a trailblazer for the Arab and North African world as she hunts a landmark title.

She has been dubbed the 'Minister of Happiness' for Tunisia by her loyal fans, whose faith she is desperate to repay.

"The good thing about those people, they always tell me, win or lose, we love you," said Jabeur. "That's great words to hear. I always try to remember that, even though I know everybody wants me to win.

"They're funny, because a few fans are texting my mental coach, giving her advice on how to coach me (smiling). For me there is one goal: I'm going for it. I will prepare 100 per cent. Hopefully, I can make history not just for Tunisia, but for Africa."