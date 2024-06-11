Jodie Burrage: Brit to miss Wimbledon and 2024 grass-court season

British No 3 Jodie Burrage is set to miss Wimbledon and the entirety of the summer grass-court season after failing to recover from injury.

Burrage started the new season strongly in her first appearance at the Australian Open in the main draw but has not played since having wrist surgery in March, and then frustratingly rolled her ankle in the build-up to the French Open as she was set to make her comeback.

Burrage revealed the extent of the damage in a social media post where she revealed she will be "gutted" to miss Wimbledon, which starts on July 1, as she gives the injury enough time to properly recover.

Although the 25-year-old does not require surgery, the layoff will prevent her from playing any tennis on grass this summer.

"As much as I'm trying to be positive about my situation, I'm absolutely gutted to be sitting on the sidelines for the grass court season this year," Burrage wrote on Instagram.

"Near full rupture of my ATFL ankle ligament and a torn retinaculum will keep me out for a while, no surgery required but I do need to take time to let it heal which will involve missing all grass tournaments and Wimbledon.

"It truly kills me not to compete but my body just won't allow it right now. I'm going to use this time to rehab my wrist and ankle properly, and to get in the best shape I can before I return."

