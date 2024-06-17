Jack Draper: New British number one speaks of pride after earning first career ATP Tour title

Jack Draper has spoken of his pride at becoming the new British No 1, adding that "I knew my time was going to come" when reflecting on winning his first career ATP Tour title.

Draper battled back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini 3-6 7-6 6-4 in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, seeing him move up to 31st in the world rankings and leapfrog Cameron Norrie as Britain's top men's tennis player.

"It fills me with a lot of pride and confidence," Draper told Sky Sports of following in the footsteps of Norrie and Andy Murray before him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Draper's ATP Tour title win against Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final

"To be in this position I'm in now is a great privilege. It's honestly something I've wanted since I was younger. It's amazing."

The 22-year-old added: "I've been working so hard, doing the right things for such a long time now, that I knew my time was going to come in one of these events.

"I was in a period over the clay-court season where I was really trying to change my identity as a tennis player, trying to be more aggressive and take more risks, take the ball on a lot more.

"I've been doing that in practice so well that when it came to the matches, I was just really confident.

"I'm really proud of the way I played last week. To beat the players I beat and win my first title, I'm incredibly proud of that achievement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the story of Draper's sensational victory at the Stuttgart Open

Draper: My goal is to be one of the best in the world

Draper's victory in Stuttgart means he's set to be seeded for the men's singles draw at Wimbledon next month, a far cry from the position he found himself in a year ago when a shoulder problem ruled him out of the grass-court season.

As he continues his preparations for his SW19 return, Draper plays Argentinian Mariano Navone in the first round at Queen's Club on Tuesday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who this week said Draper "can get right up to the top of the game", faces Alexei Popyrin in his Queen's opener, also on Tuesday.

"It's been a big goal of mine since the start of the season," Draper said of his likely Wimbledon seeding.

"Everyone's an amazing player, but those seeds protect you from playing a top, top player in the first or second round - which has been a slight issue for me this year.

"I'm incredibly happy to be in that position and hopefully I can keep rising."

As for Murray's comments, Draper told a press conference at Queen's on Monday: "It's amazing to hear that from someone like Andy.

"My goal is to be one of the top players in the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After claiming his first ATP title, Draper highlighted how much his victory meant to him

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports at the following tournaments:

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.