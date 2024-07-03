Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

British duo Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles together at Wimbledon.

The Scot's representatives confirmed the pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities on his final appearance at the All England Club.

Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 37-year-old Murray has said this will be his final appearance at the tournament where he won singles titles at in 2013 and 2016.

Murray has been recovering after undergoing back surgery to remove a spinal cyst 11 days ago and was forced to withdraw from his first-round singles match against Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion has announced he is fit enough to add the mixed event with 2021 US Open champion Raducanu as well as playing the men's doubles event with older brother Jamie.

It will be a Grand Slam debut in doubles for Raducanu, whose only tour-level doubles match came in Washington two years ago.

She did float the idea of teaming up with Murray two years ago, though, telling BBC Breakfast: "We haven't actually spoken about it but it's something we feel we both want to do."

They have appeared across the net from each other back in the summer of 2020, when a Battle of the Brits event was staged at the National Tennis Centre during the Covid-related hiatus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports commentator Jonathan Overend believes Andy Murray had to pull out of the singles as he genuinely has a chance of winning the doubles title with his brother Jamie

Murray made a reluctant decision to pull out of singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday morning having run out of time in his bid to recover from back surgery.

He is set to play his first men's doubles match alongside brother Jamie on Thursday, with the opening round of the mixed doubles held on Friday and Saturday.

Asked following her first-round win on Monday about Murray's influence on her, Raducanu said: "I think the biggest advice is just how he's always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people.

"I haven't really spoken to him so much. I think for me it's just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he's so on it to the minute.

"I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up. He's there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking at Indian Wells, Martina Navratilova said Murray will retire on his own terms and believes we’ll see Raducanu’s talent again when she gets healthy

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.