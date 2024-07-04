Wimbledon: Andy Murray beaten in men's doubles alongside brother Jamie

Andy Murray was given a hero's reception as he began his final Wimbledon alongside his brother Jamie but the Centre Court crowd could not inspire them to victory.

Playing together in men's doubles at the All England Club for the first time, the pair had hoped to write a memorable last chapter in an incredible story.

But the two-time former singles champion and seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie were beaten 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and John Peers.

Image: Murray (right) and Jamie Murray were all smiles despite defeat

Murray's final rodeo on the most important stage of all has arrived. Denied the chance to play singles by his troublesome back, the Scot fittingly signed up for a fraternal pairing before adding mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu.

The excitement fizzing around Centre Court was reminiscent of the atmosphere before a final rather than a first-round doubles match, which are usually relegated to the outside courts in the gloaming.

The brothers' father Willie made a rare appearance in their support box along with mother Judy, Andy's wife Kim and his oldest two daughters, eight-year-old Sophia and six-year-old Edie.

As the doors opened to welcome the players on to the court, the packed crowd rose together to acclaim the two-time singles champion.

The tennis seemed almost incidental, but it would go against everything that has made Andy so loved and respected if his main priority was not trying to win the match.

It took less than three games for the 37-year-old to wince and hold his lower back after an awkward movement but he quickly shrugged it off, and there was nothing to choose between the pairs until the tie-break, when the Australian duo saved a set point before taking their first opportunity.

A collective groan grew louder when Andy faced three break points in the opening game of the second set but he saved all of them and then let out a huge roar when the brothers clinched the first break of serve.

The Murrays are unbeaten together in Davis Cup but the last of those matches came nearly eight years ago and they were not always in sync here. A break up quickly shifted to a break down and, soon after, an early exit.

"It was really special, we never got the chance to do it before," said Andy.

"The way it worked out there was a chance this year, he asked me and it was a bit of a race against time to get out here. it physically wasn't easy but I'm glad we were able to get out here and do it one time together."

Murray: Roger, Rafa and Novak were pretty good

Image: Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal made up the 'Big Four' in men's tennis

"They were alright, weren't they? They weren't the easiest guys to get past," said Murray, reflecting on competing with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I was incredibly fortunate to play in this time, and all tennis fans are lucky to witness what they have achieved.

"It's been incredible to watch what they've done and been part of the matches at majors with them, I was fortunate to get through them a couple of times in big moments."

Murray reflects on Wimbledon win against Djokovic in 2013

Image: Murray reflected on his maiden Wimbledon win against Djokovic

"I didn't really enjoy it as much as I should have, I found it very stressful!

"When I got off the court I didn't remember any of what happened, but I watched it back and some of the stuff Novak was coming back with was incredible.

"That last game was always going to be difficult!"

Murray the spectator? 'I'd be more comfortable as coach!'

Murray is asked whether he might return to Wimbledon as a spectator.

"I hate watching my brother, I find it difficult to watch him, but I love watching tennis.

"I'd probably be more comfortable sitting up there in the coaching box!"

Tearful Murray thanks his team

Image: A tearful Murray was honoured on Centre Court in one of the final moments of his Wimbledon career

"The last few years have been hard for me, but hard for them," said Murray of his inner circle.

"The injuries have been tough, quite significant injuries. We've worked extremely hard just to be on the court competing, probably not at the level any of us wanted, but we tried."

Murray thanks his parents

"I guess I speak on behalf of Jamie when I say my mum and dad have been amazing support when we were little, allowing us to pursue our dreams.

"Jamie left home to train when he was 12 and moved to Paris and I moved to Spain, I know now having children now I don't like them being away a day so allowing us to go abroad and pursue our dreams, thank you."

Murray pays tribute to wife Kim

Image: Murray paid tribute to his wife Kim

"We met the first time when we were 18. Kim's dad is a tennis coach and we met in New York for the first time.

"I choked the first time a little bit, I walked her home to her hotel and asked for her email address. She came along to watch a match at the US Open, I vomited twice in that match, first right in front of where she was sitting. She still seemed to like me so I knew she was a keeper!

"She's been an amazing support to me and my whole family, she's the best mum.

"Unfortunately in a couple of months she'll have to see me every day. Things might be rocky, but hopefully we can stick it out together."

Murray on retirement decision

"It is hard, I would love to keep playing but I can't.

"Physically it's too tough now. The injuries have added up, but I want to play forever. I love the sport, it's given me so much, taught me loads of lessons over the years that I can use for the rest of my life.

"I don't want to stop, so it's hard."

Social media reaction

