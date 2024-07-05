Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu defeats Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round

A clinical Emma Raducanu conjured memories of her stunning US Open win by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu had thumped Sakkari in the semi-finals in New York, and she again lost only five games under the roof on Centre Court, reminding the tennis world of her rare talent in a 6-2 6-3 victory.

Having not beaten a top-10 player in her career, the 21-year-old has now done it twice in a fortnight, as well as matching her best run at the All England Club from her breakthrough event three years ago.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I think today was really up there with the most fun I've had on the tennis court. I really enjoyed every single moment," said Raducanu.

"I told myself: 'how many times in your life are you going to get to play in front of a full Centre Court?'"

The British wild card will next face qualifier Lulu Sun, ranked 123 in the world, for a place in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Kartal's Wimbledon run comes to an end

Image: Sonay Kartal's impressive Wimbledon campaign ended in the third round after a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff (left)

Sonay Kartal's impressive Wimbledon campaign ended in the third round after a straight-sets loss to US Open champion Coco Gauff.

World No 298 Kartal only won three games at the All England Club last year but managed more than that against Gauff and even broke the American in the first set on Court One.

Kartal held her own in several long rallies before Gauff eventually proved too strong with a 6-4 6-0 victory, but the British No 9 could be proud of her week's work in SW19, which has pocketed her £143,000 in prize money and memories to last a lifetime.

No obvious nerves appeared on show from the 22-year-old though, who had admirably tried to keep up with Gauff's powerful-hitting and duly did when the American sent her backhand long after a 15-shot rally to get Kartal on the scoreboard.

Big cheers greeted the hold and a 104mph ace helped secure another before the home favourite fashioned two break points in the seventh game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Gauff sent down a double-fault to get the first set back on serve, but consecutive backhand winners by the world No 2, the first after a successful challenge, was enough to earn her a break back.

The 39-minute opener was closed out with an ace and a wild forehand by Kartal gifted Gauff a break at the start of the second set.

It was largely one-way traffic after but Kartal delighted the crowd by saving three break points in the fifth game of the second set.

Second seed Gauff did eventually seal the break and an ace ended Kartal's fine run before she exited Court One to rapturous applause.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.