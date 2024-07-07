 Skip to content

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after hard-fought four-set win over Ugo Humbert

Following on from a five-set win over Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was again made to sweat before beating 16th seed Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5; you can follow updates from Wimbledon by heading to our live blog or live scores page

By David Currie at Wimbledon

Sunday 7 July 2024 16:46, UK

Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his match against Frances Tiafoe (not pictured) on day five of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024.
Image: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after victory over Ugo Humbert

Carlos Alcaraz was again made to sweat on Centre Court before booking a quarter-final spot with a 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5 win over stubborn 16th seed Ugo Humbert.

Having fought back from two sets to one down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round, Alcaraz seemed to be enjoying a much easier time of it as he stormed the opening two sets, only for Humbert to produce some sublime tennis thereafter.

The Frenchman too would have felt aggrieved to lose the second set, in fact, as he squandered four break points on Alcaraz's serve in the fifth game. And then, having only coughed up four points all set on his own serve, Humbert was suddenly broken out of nowhere to lose the set 6-4.

He was not to be deterred, though, as he proceeded to break the Alcaraz serve on four straight occasions over the course of a dominant third set and early into the fourth.

The defending champion appeared to have no answer for Humbert's immaculate return game, the 16th seed hitting thumping winners with regularity and mixing in the odd heavy ball to the back of the baseline to do for the flat-footed Spaniard.

That said, Alcaraz himself twice broke Humbert to start the fourth set, but things were back on serve by the end of the sixth game as the determined Humbert continued to dig his heels into the Centre Court grass.

More thunderous groundstrokes off the left-hander's racket helped set up three break points in the eighth game of the fourth set but, as in the second, a wasteful Humbert would ultimately rue spurning every single one of them as three games later it would be Alcaraz who'd earn the crucial break before serving things out.

It leaves the Humbert still searching for a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, while three-time slam winner Alcaraz faces either 12th seed Tommy Paul or countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the last eight.

