Wimbledon: Jasmine Paolini reaches her second consecutive Grand Slam final by beating a tearful Donna Vekic

Jasmine Paolini made it through to a maiden Wimbledon final after a stunning comeback victory against a tearful Donna Vekic on Centre Court.

Paolini had never won a match at the All England Club before this summer, but is one win away from lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish after a rollercoaster 2-6 6-4 7-6 (10-8) success.

Seventh seed Paolini lost the opener thanks to Vekic's explosive hitting before she levelled up, but found herself 3-1 down in the third.

Even when the French Open runner-up broke back, Vekic immediately responded with a break of her own, but Paolini would not be denied and, as her opponent battled to hold back tears, the Italian held her nerve to win a thrilling tie-break to book her place in Saturday's final.

History-maker Paolini

Paolini is the second player in the Open Era to reach the women's singles final at Wimbledon without a main draw win coming into that year’s event after Justine Henin in 2001



Paolini is the first Italian female player in the Open Era:



- to reach the Wimbledon final



- make Grand Slam finals at different events (French Open and Wimbledon)



- earn 15 wins in the first three majors of the year



- reach WTA finals on hard, clay and grass in a season



Paolini said: "She played unbelievable. She was hitting winners everywhere, I was a little bit struggling at the beginning but I was just repeating to myself to fight every ball and to improve a little bit.

"I am so happy with this win. This match, I will remember forever.

"There is no place better than here to fight and fight. I really enjoy playing in front of you guys. For a tennis player, it is the best match to play a place like this.

"I think it is not easy for the family to watch a match like this, it was a rollercoaster of emotions. I am so grateful they were here. They are supporting me forever. I am so thankful to have them here watching. Grazie!

"It is a dream. I was watching finals when I was a kid on this Wimbledon. I am just enjoying it and trying to live in the present, but the last months have been crazy for me.

"Now I am going to the ice bath to rest my legs because I am a little bit tired, but I am so happy to be in the final."

The pressure was on the Paolini serve from the first game, an eight-minute, five-deuce affair in which she just about held.

But Vekic's powerful, aggressive returning had Paolini under the cosh and took her a set ahead.

Suddenly the Paolini smile which has lit up a gloomy south-west London this fortnight had disappeared.

When a double fault brought Vekic a break point early in the second, Paolini looked in serious trouble of being on the end of a hiding similar to the one she dished out to Emma Navarro in the quarter-final.

But a stunning, scampering drop shot saved a hold and a spectacular volley in the next had the crowd on its feet.

Vekic was suddenly feeling the heat and, as she served to stay in the set, a double fault gave Paolini the initiative and a forehand winner levelled the match.

The momentum swung again at the start of the decider with Vekic, running her opponent all over the court, grabbing the break.

But Paolini's defence was driving her opponent to distraction and, with almost every point becoming a mini-drama in itself, the woman from Tuscany - who had previously suffered three first-round exits at Wimbledon - drew level.

Image: Vekic looked fatigued and emotional as the match wore on and even broke down in tears at one point

With Vekic on serve - and by now in tears - Paolini had a match point but sent her return wide before another marathon game, at 5-5, was decided when Vekic missed by a hair's breadth.

A backhand which flew long gave Paolini a second match point but Vekic ended another wonderful rally with a winner down the line.

In the match tie-break the pair were matching each other blow for exhausting blow, until Paolini's third match point was swept wide by the heartbroken Vekic.

Women this century to reach French Open and Wimbledon finals back to back

Serena Williams (2002, 2015, 2016)



Venus Williams (2002)



Justine Henin (2006)



Jasmine Paolini (2024)



