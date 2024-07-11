Wimbledon: Will fiery Novak Djokovic finally feel the love from the Centre Court crowd in semi-final?

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will resume his 'love affair' with Wimbledon after a four-day cooling off period when he returns for his semi-final with Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.

Djokovic and Centre Court had a fractious parting following his straight-sets fourth-round triumph over Holger Rune on Monday night, with the former world No 1 accusing some fans of "disrespect" after claiming he was booed during the match.

The 37-year-old said in a fiery on-court interview afterwards: "And to all the people that chose to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a gooooood night.

"I don't accept it. I know they were cheering for Rune, but that's an excuse to also boo."

It was a bizarre outburst from the record 24-time Grand Slam champion who is much beloved at the All England Club. But Djokovic obviously feels otherwise.

After Andy Murray was given an emotional send off by the Wimbledon masses last week and with Roger Federer still utterly adored around these parts for winning the record eight titles Djokovic is hoping to match come Sunday, it seems like the Serb is feeling somewhat neglected.

Even the spectre of the absent Rafael Nadal looms large despite the last of the Spaniard's two titles coming in 2010 and him having played here only once in the past five years.

Still leading the way as the powers of the 'fab four' otherwise begin to wane, Djokovic feels his seismic achievements are being overlooked. And John McEnroe - a seven-time Grand Slam winner not averse to the odd fiery outburst or two - thinks he has a point.

McEnroe told the BBC this week: "Don't you think there's been at least 100 matches over the course of the last 10-15 years that Djokovic has been disrespected because of how good he is?

"What has he done that's so bad? Name something… He competes as hard as anyone who's ever competed.

"He's like the Darth Vader compared to two of the classiest acts we've seen play tennis - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Who can compare to them in terms of what they brought to the table? Nobody - and then this guy Djokovic spoils the party.

"So then how about respecting him after all this? He's by far the guy who's taken the worst heat and that's why I would say he's the greatest that's ever played."

Image: Djokovic accused Centre Court of disrespecting him by using fourth-round opponent Holger Rune's surname as an 'excuse to boo'

His semi-final opponent on Friday certainly respects him, with the 22-year-old Italian seventh seed saying after his epic five-set win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday: "He is a legend - especially here at Wimbledon. He has done things that are unthinkable.

"I've had the chance to play against him a lot of times - we know each other pretty well - and they've always been a huge fight.

"I expect another big fight. It's going to be one of my biggest challenges, but I'm an ambitious guy and like to be challenged.

"I'll try my best and will put in 100 per cent effort, so let's see what happens."

Musetti has faced off against Djokovic six times previously in his career, winning just the once, on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year before the Serb got the better of him in a rematch at the same tournament in 2024 and he also emerged victorious in a five-set battle at the French Open last month.

Not helping Musetti's hopes either is the fact that Djokovic should be super fresh for their clash, second up on Centre Court on Friday, having received a bye through to the final four after Alex de Minaur had to pull out of their quarter-final meeting with a hip injury.

It is a stroke of good fortune for Djokovic, but one he has perhaps earned after he himself was denied playing in the quarter-finals of the French Open due to a knee injury that threatened his participation at Wimbledon.

Instead, here he is again, into a record-equalling 13th semi-final at the All England Club - equalling Federer's mark - and with the chance to reach a 10th final.

Are we heading for an Alcaraz vs Djokovic final?

Image: Are we heading for a Djokovic and Alcaraz final on Sunday?

Awaiting him in that final could well be the man who defeated him in last year's showpiece, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who first faces fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in his semi-final.

Medvedev will take heart from his five-set victory over world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals, but Alcaraz swept him aside in straight sets at the same stage last year.

"It's tough to play against him because you know whatever shot you hit, he can hit a winner from there," Medvedev said.

"Carlos can do whatever from any position and that's not easy to play against."

Alcaraz has worked hard to reach the semi-final stage again this year. He needed five sets to edge past Frances Tiafoe in the third round, four to beat Ugo Humbert in the next and also trailed by a set before beating American Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals.

When he needs his A-game, however, Alcaraz steps up and he will have the added incentive, if he required one, of trying to set up a super Sunday for Spain as the country's football team also face England in the Euro 2024 final.

