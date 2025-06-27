Wimbledon 2025 draw: Emma Raducanu to face British counterpart Mimi Xu as Jack Draper meets Sebastian Baez in first round

Britain's No 1 Emma Raducanu has been drawn against fellow Brit and world No 302 Mimi Xu, while Jack Draper will face Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the first round of Wimbledon.

Former US Open champion Raducanu could face 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova or the tournament's 32nd seed McCartney Kessler in the second round if she beats 17-year-old wild card Xu.

In the men's draw, British No 1 Draper could face 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in the second round and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the third round, who knocked the Brit out of the French Open earlier this year.

Britain's Katie Boulter has been matched up with the tournament's ninth seed Paula Badosa in the first round, whilst Harriet Dart faces Dalma Galfi and Sonay Kartal will play 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

British women's first-round matches Emma Raducanu vs Mimi Xu

vs Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa (9)

vs Paula Badosa (9) Hannah Klugman vs Leylah Fernandez (29)

vs Leylah Fernandez (29) Harriet Dart vs Dalma Galfi

vs Dalma Galfi Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)

vs Jelena Ostapenko (20) Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally

vs Caty McNally Heather Watson vs Clara Tauson (23)

vs Clara Tauson (23) Fran Jones vs Yulia Starodubtseva

vs Yulia Starodubtseva Mika Stojsavljevic vs Ashlyn Krueger (31)

British men's first-round matches Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

vs Sebastian Baez George Loffhagen vs Pedro Martinez

vs Pedro Martinez Johannus Monday vs Tommy Paul (13)

vs Tommy Paul (13) Jack Pinnington Jones vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry Dan Evans vs Jay Clarke

vs Arthur Fery vs Alexei Popyrin (20)

vs Alexei Popyrin (20) Billy Harris vs Hubert Hurkacz

vs Hubert Hurkacz Henry Searle vs Ethan Quinn

vs Ethan Quinn Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca

vs Joao Fonseca Oliver Crawford vs Mattia Bellucci

vs Mattia Bellucci Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

vs Roberto Bautista Agut Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi

Sixteen-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic also drew seeds, with the former facing former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and Stojsavljevic meeting Ashlyn Krueger.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka comes up against qualifier Carson Branstine and Coco Gauff, who recently won the French Open, faces Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, meanwhile, will take on exciting Filipino teenager Alexandra Eala in the opening round, provided the Czech recovers from a leg injury in time.

Jack Draper's potential road to Wimbledon final Round one: Sebastian Baez

Round two Marin Cilic

Round three: Alexander Bublik

Round four: Jakub Mensik

Quarter-finals: Novak Djokovic / Alex de Minaur

Semi-finals: Jannik Sinner

Final: Carlos Alcaraz

The men's top seed Jannik Sinner will face fellow Italian Luca Nardi in the first round, whilst reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz comes up against Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Britain's Cameron Norrie will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic comes up against France's Alexandre Muller.