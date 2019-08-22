Tennis News

News

Raz Mirza

Comment & Analysis @RazMirza

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on collision course

Last Updated: 22/08/19 6:33pm

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have been drawn in the same half at the US Open
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and five-time former winner Roger Federer are on a collision course to meet in the semi-finals of the US Open after being drawn in the top half together.

The pair met in the Wimbledon final which world No 1 and top seed Djokovic won in a dramatic fifth-set tie-break.

With Rafael Nadal in the bottom half, there is the potential of a clash against old foe Federer. They have never played each other in New York and could do so this year only if both make the final.

Djokovic begins the defence of his title against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, while starts out against a qualifier.

Nadal meets John Millman in his opening clash. The Australian famously upset Federer in the fourth round here last year.

The Spaniard, a three-time champion in New York, could run into 2014 champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round

Britain's Kyle Edmund faces Pablo Andujar in the opening round
British No 1 Kyle Edmund, the 30th seed, faces Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar with a potential meeting with fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the third round.

Dan Evans has been drawn to play Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, while Cameron Norrie has drawn a qualifier ahead of what could be a second-round meeting with 15th seed David Goffin.

One of the standout matches of the opening round is the all-Canadian battle between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

Novak Djokovic's potential route to the final


R1: Carballes Baena

R2: Querrey/Londero

R3: Lajovic

R4: Wawrinka/Anderson

QF: Medvedev

SF: Federer

Roger Federer's potential route to the final


R1: Qualifier

R2: Dzumhur

R3: Pouille

R4: Goffin

QF: Nishikori

SF: Djokovic

Rafael Nadal's potential route to the final


R1: Millman

R2: Kokkinakis

R3: Verdasco

R4: Cilic/Isner

QF: Zverev/Khachanov

SF: Thiem/Tsitsipas/Bautista Agut

