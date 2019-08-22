Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on collision course

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and five-time former winner Roger Federer are on a collision course to meet in the semi-finals of the US Open after being drawn in the top half together.

The pair met in the Wimbledon final which world No 1 and top seed Djokovic won in a dramatic fifth-set tie-break.

With Rafael Nadal in the bottom half, there is the potential of a clash against old foe Federer. They have never played each other in New York and could do so this year only if both make the final.

Djokovic begins the defence of his title against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, while starts out against a qualifier.

The defending champ is back to go for his fourth @usopen 🏆.@DjokerNole opens the final Slam of the year against Carballes Baena. pic.twitter.com/IEbwMiFq2f — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 22, 2019

Nadal meets John Millman in his opening clash. The Australian famously upset Federer in the fourth round here last year.

The Spaniard, a three-time champion in New York, could run into 2014 champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round

Britain's Kyle Edmund faces Pablo Andujar in the opening round

British No 1 Kyle Edmund, the 30th seed, faces Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar with a potential meeting with fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the third round.

Dan Evans has been drawn to play Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, while Cameron Norrie has drawn a qualifier ahead of what could be a second-round meeting with 15th seed David Goffin.

One of the standout matches of the opening round is the all-Canadian battle between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

🇨🇦🍿🎾



Denis and Felix will meet again in R1 in Flushing Meadows...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/2lSdwkw22y — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2019

Novak Djokovic's potential route to the final R1: Carballes BaenaR2: Querrey/LonderoR3: LajovicR4: Wawrinka/AndersonQF: MedvedevSF: Federer

Roger Federer's potential route to the final R1: QualifierR2: DzumhurR3: PouilleR4: GoffinQF: Nishikori SF: Djokovic