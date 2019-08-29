US Open: Serena Williams avoids major upset against 17-year-old

Serena Williams lost the first set of her US Open match against teenager Caty McNally

Serena Williams won her first US Open two years before Caty McNally was born - and she had to use all her experience to avoid crashing out to the 17-year-old.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner and last year's runner-up, found herself staring down the barrel of a major upset against her fellow American.

McNally, standing up to Williams' second serve, had the 37-year-old on the ropes when she took the first set.

But Williams dug deep in a dramatic late-night session in New York to win 5-7 6-3 6-1 and progress to the third round.

"I think she really came out and played well, she showed no fear, she had nothing to lose and she played like it," said a relieved Williams.

"It's refreshing, and it's a different game. I don't get to play players like that too often.

"I knew I could get better, I tried to let Serena come through a little bit. In the first set she was picking out my wide serve, but I have two other serves so I tried them.

"I survived tonight. I'm not too pleased with the way I played at all. Serena you made way too many errors. But I'm still alive and I'll do better, I promise."

Elsewhere, second seed Ash Barty battled past home favourite Lauren Davis 6-2 7-6 on a rain-affected day at Flushing Meadows to book her place in round three.

The French Open champion cruised to the opening set before wrapping up the match on her fourth match point in a second set tie-break, after Davis saved three match points in the preceding game.

"I knew I was doing the right thing, it was just a bit about execution," said a delighted Barty. "It was difficult conditions out there. I'm very happy to come through and play a really good tie breaker."