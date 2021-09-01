Emma Raducanu ready to make it big in New York where she is dreaming of US Open run

Emma Raducanu has dreams of making it big in New York (Andrew Ong/USTA)

Emma Raducanu has promised to keep fighting as Britain's teenage star prepares to continue her dream US Open run with her toughest test yet.

The 18-year-old eased into the second round with a straight-sets victory over Stefanie Voeegele and now she faces a rematch with Zhang Shuai.

Raducanu's Chinese opponent beat her 6-3 6-2 at the Silicon Valley Classic at the beginning of August.

That was Raducanu's opening match of the hard-court season and also her first since Wimbledon, but the teenager from Bromley believes she will give her experienced rival a better contest on Thursday after improving during the ensuing weeks having come through three rounds of qualifying in New York.

"I have played four matches at the US Open and I'm feeling very comfortable here in the conditions, I feel I have acclimatised well due to the few weeks I have had in the States," she said.

"I don't think you can compare any two tournaments because there are so many different variables but I'm enjoying my time here."

Raducanu, who revealed she speaks Mandarin with her Chinese mother, said: "I know Zhang, we speak quite a lot in Mandarin whenever we see each other.

"We got on well and she is a great player. I played her in San Jose, it was my first game on the hard courts.

"I am going into it this time with the learning from our first one. Hopefully it can be a good rematch and I feel I have come quite far with my game since."

Raducanu hit 24 winners during her one hour and 18 minutes against Vogele, and the Brit says she is still learning and enjoying the moment without any pressure.

"I feel like I am absorbing it all, so I don't feel any pressure. It is all a free swing and bonus for me because I don't have anything to lose," said Raducanu.

"Still everything is so new to me and I just love New York, the buzz and everything. Walking around the city, it is such an amazing experience. I am just enjoying it and I want to stay here as long as possible so I will keep fighting."

