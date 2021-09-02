US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas jeered after taking lengthy bathroom break as Sloane Stephens beats Coco Gauff

Despite the wave after his win, Stefanos Tsitsipas was booed by the US Open crowd for taking a lengthy bathroom break (Garrett Ellwood/USTA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was booed by the US Open crowd after taking another lengthy bathroom break, while a night match had to be suspended due to rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Greek third seed Tsitsipas had angered Andy Murray with his long trips to the bathroom in their marathon five-setter on Monday.

He looked to be cruising into round three when he took a two-set lead against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

But after dropping the third set, he left the court for more than seven minutes.

The late-night crowd on Arthur Ashe made their feelings clear when he finally returned, but the fired-up world No 3 went on to complete a 6-3 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 victory.

Afterwards, Tsitsipas insisted: "I haven't done anything wrong, so I don't understand. The people love the sport, they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans.

"But some people don't understand. They haven't played tennis at high level to understand how much effort and how much difficult it is to do what we are doing.

"Sometimes we need a short break to do what we have to do."

Did anything interesting happen overnight @usopen ?🧐 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) September 2, 2021

Clearly irked by criticism from Murray and some other players, Tsitsipas brought up a toilet break the Scot took after the fourth set of his victory in the final against Novak Djokovic in 2012.

When informed that break took less than three minutes, he replied: "OK. So three minutes more makes a difference?"

He concluded: "I've done everything the right way. If I haven't, I should be penalised. I completely agree with that.

"But as far as I know, you know, it is a necessity. It is a need when I'm out there playing, performing."

There were bizarre scenes when a night match had to be suspended due to rain - despite it being played under a roof.

Scary stuff here in nyc, for reference this is Armstrong stadium….that has a roof!! pic.twitter.com/XnejrDQyG5 — Jesse Levine (@jesselevine7) September 2, 2021

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the torrential rain in New York began blowing in sideways through openings under the roof.

New York was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after the area was hit by the remnants of tropical storm Ida.

The freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

This is my ride back from US Open to hotel tonight and now hearing many folks might be having a long over night at the tennis center. 🎾⛈🌧 💤 🛌. pic.twitter.com/1Rs7ZZ727b — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 2, 2021

Flooding in NY. Left BJK Tennis Center, stuck in traffic not moving on parkway for 3 hours, roads, subway, some bridges closed, travel ban until 5 AM. Happy to get hotel 1 mile from BJK-NatTenCenter….for awhile, thought I’d be sleeping in car. #INSANE pic.twitter.com/FLBtWfDuIW — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) September 2, 2021

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart - during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break - the match was once again suspended.

It resumed at 11.45pm local time and Argentinian Schwartzman won 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-4, while Angelique Kerber's clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, had to be pushed back until Thursday.

We’ve been stuck in flooding and stand-still traffic for more then 2 hours.. so we decided to stop and make the most of it. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/GjuPVaKMas — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 2, 2021

Teenager Coco Gauff was beaten in the all-American clash against Sloane Stephens.

Stephens, the 2017 champion who has slipped to 66 in the rankings, ran out a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 winner against the 21st seed.

Stephens, who has known Gauff since she was a child, said. "I love Coco, everyone knows that and I said that to her the end of the match.

"I feel so lucky to have seen her grow up since she was eight years old and I'm really proud of her."

