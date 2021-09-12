US Open: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win calendar-year Grand Slam in men's wheelchair tennis

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid (right) celebrate their wheelchair men's doubles victory at Flushing Meadows

British duo Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have become the first men to win all four wheelchair Grand Slam doubles titles in the same year.

Scotland's Reid, 29, and English-born Hewett, 23, beat Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda 6-2 6-1 in the US Open final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Hewett and Reid were stopped in their attempt to win a Golden Slam when they were beaten by the French pairing of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in a third-set tie-breaker in the Paralympics final.

Victory in New York was their eighth successive Grand Slam title together.

Hewett will bid to win the singles title when he faces Kunieda, who beat Reid in the last four, again on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final.

