US Open: Christopher Eubanks, Ben Shelton and Holger Rune lead our pick of men to watch out for in New York

ATP Next Gen stars and a young Wimbledon champion are among our pick of the five men's names to watch at this year's US Open, and beyond.

Ben Shelton

Image: Shelton opens his US Open campaign against Pedro Cachin

Before the start of the year, Ben Shelton had never even been outside of the USA, focusing purely on Futures and Challenger tournaments in the US. But he started the year in Adelaide and Auckland before making an inspired run at the Australian Open to reach the quarter-finals.

In 2004, the Grand Slam landscape changed dramatically with wins being dominated by players from Europe, with Argentines Gaston Gaudio (French Open 2004) and Juan Martin Del Potro (US Open 2009) breaking the European deadlock.

A new crop of American players are emerging, with huge serves, solid, attacking baseline play but just as adept in coming to the net to finish off the points.

After his Australian Open success, it has been almost entirely a full year for Shelton on the tour, and he has a debut at the ATP Next Gen finals in his sights.

He loved being the centre of attention in Melbourne, and in front of a boisterous home crowd, he will be confident of bettering his Flushing Meadows best of a first-round exit last year.

Ben Shelton - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Quarter-final (2023) French Open First round (2023) Wimbledon Second round (2023) US Open First round (2022)

Henry Searle

Image: Henry Searle won the boys' singles title at Wimbledon

While most people will certainly have heard of Henry Searle as the Wolverhampton teenager won the Wimbledon boys' singles title this year, maybe a handful might have remembered that he also made it to the French Open boys' singles quarter-finals too.

A huge server, and a left-hander, we might have to wait a few years to see Searle on the main draw stage of a Grand Slam but after having made his junior Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year, he has already impressed on the bigger stage.

Searle is currently ranked world No 5 in the ITF Junior rankings and as such, we should expect him to be one of the names in contention for the US Open junior title.

If he can stay clear of injuries - he will be a very exciting British prospect to watch in the coming years.

Henry Searle - Best Grand Slam performances French Open (Junior) Quarter-final (2023) Wimbledon (Junior) Title (2023)

Sebastian Korda

Image: Korda made it through to the quarter-finals at the 2023 Australian Open and faces Marton Fucsovics in his opening match in New York

Another American hope might have a familiar sounding name as his father Petr Korda claimed the 1998 Australian Open title, before leaving the Czech Republic and settling in the US.

With famous golfing siblings Nelly and Jessica Korda, their little brother started the year strongly, reaching the finals in Adelaide and the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, but had to retire with an elbow injury that sidelined him for three months.

His comeback after injury initially looked good with a run to the Queen's Club semi-finals and his run to back-to-back finals at the end of last season in the indoor hard-court season makes him a decent outlier to watch, if he can get his rhythm back.

Sebastian Korda - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Quarter-final (2023) French Open Third round (2022) Wimbledon Fourth round (2021) US Open Second round (2022)

Christopher Eubanks

Image: Christopher Eubanks made it through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. The big-serving American opens against Soon Woo Kwon of Korea

At 27, Eubanks plied his trade predominantly on the ATP Challenger Tour with a smattering of tour level events until this year, when his career caught light with his run to the Wimbledon quarter-final - his best Grand Slam performance.

Even though he beat Britain's Cameron Norrie, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, in the first round, his epic five-setter against Stefanos Tsitsipas won him legions of fans, and on home turf, he could well set his sights beyond his best of the second round in 2022.

Christopher Eubanks - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Second round (2023) French Open First round (2023) Wimbledon Quarter-final (2023) US Open Second round (2022)

Holger Rune

Image: Holger Rune faces Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in his first-round match at the US Open

While already an ATP Masters 1000 champion in Paris last year, and two Grand Slam quarter-finals to his name, Holger Rune is hotly tipped to be adding Grand Slams to his haul of titles very soon.

Under the guidance of Patrick Mouratoglou, it is surely only a matter of time before the feisty Dane is challenging for the biggest prizes in tennis.

Holger Rune - Best Grand Slam performances Wimbledon Quarter-Finals (2023) French Open Quarter-Finals (2023) Australian Open Last 16 (2023) French Open Quarter-Finals (2022)

