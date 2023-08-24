US Open tennis on Sky Sports: How to watch all courts streamed live and all-star line-up of experts

Are you ready for the return of the US Open to Sky Sports?

From Monday August 28, Sky Sports and NOW are offering access to all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of competition featuring some of the biggest names in tennis.

The coverage will be fronted by Gigi Salmon alongside an all-star line-up of tennis experts, including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton, and Jonathan Overend.

There are plenty of innovations in store. Here's our guide to how you can watch this year's Grand Slam from Flushing Meadows in New York...

A dedicated channel

With more than 135 hours of tennis across the fortnight, we will launch a dedicated Sky Sports Tennis channel, replacing Sky Sports Arena.

Matches will also be broadcast on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can enjoy extensive coverage of all matches. including the doubles, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competitions shown by Sky Sports as part of a deal which runs to 2027.

Non-Sky subscribers will also be able to watch with NOW.

Stream feeds of all 16 courts

Subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q users can access the match of their choice through their remote control, while mobile users can download the Sky Sports App and choose their stream.

Simply tap the tile from the home page or the tennis page while matches are ongoing or press 'Watch' and 'Live' to see the feeds.

That means that with the Sky Sports App you can watch one match on your TV and another on a mobile device at the same time.

All-star line-up of experts

Joining Gigi Salmon is an amazing line-up of experts, including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson and Jamie Murray. Plus reporters Karthi Gnanasegaram and Emma Paton, with lead commentator Jonathan Overend.

We will be broadcasting from the new studio in London for the first five days with Gigi Salmon, Martina Navratilova and Tim Henman.

Johanna Konta, Marion Bartoli, Feliciano Lopez, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Jonathan Overend and Emma Paton will be in New York from the start of the tournament to bring viewers the atmosphere and news from the ground.

From the middle weekend all the experts will be in New York, including Laura Robson, Jordanne Whiley and Jamie Murray.

Newly-built flagship studio

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Catch up with highlights and classics

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

We will also show around 35 classic US Open matches, to be broadcast around our live coverage, including Andy Murray's first Grand Slam title in 2012 and Emma Raducanu's extraordinary victory as a qualifier in 2021.

The US Open returns exclusively to Sky Sports and NOW with access to all court feeds from 28 August. Stream with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.