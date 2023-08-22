US Open qualifying: Harriet Dart through to second round but Heather Watson is beaten

Harriet Dart progressed through the first round of US Open qualifying, while Jack Draper retired after losing a first set tie-break at the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

British No 4 Dart fought back from a set down to beat world No 209 Chloe Paquet 3-6 6-4 6-1.

The 27-year-old, ranked 140th, will face world No 86 Yanina Wickmayer in the second round after the Belgian made it past Katherine Sebov of Canada 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 6-2.

But British No 3 Watson missed out for the second straight year as she went down 6-3 6-2 to Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Yastremska will next face 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard after the 29-year-old Canadian defeated American Katherine Hui 6-2 6-3.

Liam Broady, Jan Choinski and Lily Miyazaki start their qualifying campaigns in New York on Wednesday.

Players need to win three rounds to reach the main draw.

At the Winston-Salem Open, Draper retired after dropping the opening set to Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

The 21-year-old Briton has struggled with injury in recent times and only made his comeback at the tournament in North Carolina having missed the entire grass court season.

Draper had run second seed Griekspoor close in the opening set before falling to a 7-6 (10-8) loss and retiring to send his Dutch opponent into round three.

The decision to leave court will be a concern to Draper and his team given his injury record, with abdominal and shoulder issues severely curtailing his 2023 to date.

