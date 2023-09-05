US Open: Novak Djokovic makes it through to semi-finals after defeating home hope Taylor Fritz in New York

Novak Djokovic made it through to the US Open semi-finals for the 13th time in his career after extinguishing the challenge of American No 1 Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

Djokovic passed Roger Federer by reaching a 47th Grand Slam semi-final and he also became the first man in ATP rankings history to record 250 career wins over top-10 players as he eased to a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory against Fritz on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The ninth seed hit more winners - 33 to Djokovic's 25 - but he was simply ground down by the 36-year-old with a grand total of 51 unforced errors telling its own story.

The 26-year-old Serbian also becomes the oldest semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows since Jimmy Connors (39) in 1991.

Djokovic said: "It's expected that people are backing the home player, there's nothing wrong with that. I like the atmosphere here, I'm fine with that and I thrive on that energy.

"I've been playing on this court for many years, played many epic matches, and I'm looking forward to another one in a few days.

"It's a huge opportunity every time I step out on the court and at my age I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get."

Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, will face another American in the semi-finals with Frances Tiafoe in action against fellow countryman Ben Shelton later on Tuesday.

How Djokovic made the semi-finals...

With temperatures once again nudging towards 38 Celsius, Djokovic turned in a cool, clinical effort, improving his record against American opposition at the US Open to a perfect 12-0.

After easing through the first two sets, Fritz levelled the third set at 4-4 which only prompted Djokovic to shoo some of his own supporters out of one of the executive suites.

But the Serb immediately hit back, the three-time winner then saving another break point before completing the victory in two hours and 35 minutes to silence a partisan American crowd.

Fritz vs Djokovic: Tale of the Tape Fritz Match Stats Djokovic 8 Aces 7 2 Double Faults 5 73% 1st serve win percentage 68% 28% 2nd serve win percentage 57% 2/12 Break points won 6/9 33 Total winners 25 51 Unforced errors 26 81 Total points won 102

Henman: How Djokovic broke down Fritz's second serve

Sky Sports analyst Tim Henman looks at how Djokovic neutralised Fritz's second serve and broke down his opponent to make it through to the semi-finals.

Top 5 points

