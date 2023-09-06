US Open: Hannah Klugman thrashes third seed Sayaka Ishii to reach girls' junior quarter-finals

British prospect Hannah Klugman - aged 14 - thrashed third seed Sayaka Ishii 6-4 6-1 to reach the US Open girls' singles quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Klugman gained revenge on the player she lost to at Wimbledon to reach her first junior Grand Slam quarter-final at Flushing Meadows in sweltering conditions.

The teenager, who has trained with coach Ben Haran for the past five years, continued to showcase her talents with another fantastic win to set up a meeting with Czech 10th seed Laura Samsonova in the last eight on Thursday.

"I feel very hot," Klugman told Sky Sports after her victory. "I'm really proud of myself to make my first quarter-finals at a junior Grand Slam in my first time here in New York and I'm loving it. The atmosphere is a bit different to Wimbledon but I love it.

"I played a lot more clever, changing it up, slicing, different variation of heights and I think that's what got me the win today."

Klugman impressed with 80 per cent first serve points won and just 10 unforced errors in her superb win.

"My serve this week has been getting me out of trouble," the teenager said. "I'm also still adjusting to the courts because they're quite fast, skidding through, so I'm preparing a bit earlier."

Klugman admits travelling can be "lonely" but she has support from her mum and dad in New York as well as her fitness coach Laura Deigman.

"I'm starting to go deeper in the junior Grand Slams and my game is developing as well and I think I've found my game a bit more. I've got to grips with it and hopefully, I can go far," she said.

"I'm growing [taller] a lot and that's obviously helping my game but I'm taking care of my body to prevent injuries.

"I want to win a junior Grand Slam but it doesn't really matter to me because I want to improve and get better."

