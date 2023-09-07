US Open: Carlos Alcaraz averts an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to return to semi-finals in New York

Carlos Alcaraz kept his US Open title defence on track after overcoming the challenge of Alexander Zverev to set up a semi-final meeting with third seed Daniil Medvedev.

The top-seeded Alcaraz brushed aside Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 and moved a step closer to becoming the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer collected five in a row from 2004-08.

He also became the second man in the Open era, behind Andre Agassi, to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows three times before turning 21.

Why Alcaraz is elite

Carlos Alcaraz is 17-1 at Grand Slam events in 2023 with victory over Alexander Zverev.



Alcaraz's current Grand Slam winning percentage of 94.4% in 2023 is the highest in a calendar year of any male before turning 21 in the Open Era.



Zverev, the German 12th seed, has proved he is back at the top of the sport this fortnight after eight months out following the horror ankle injury he suffered against Rafael Nadal at last year's French Open.

"To see him in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam playing at his best, I'm so happy," said Alcaraz of his opponent.

"We enjoy his game and we are really happy to have him back."

The 20-year-old added: "I'm feeling comfortable playing in this court, playing in New York. I'm showing my best level. I'm feeling good physically and ready for a good battle in the semi-final.

"I try to make the people enjoy watching tennis. I'm trying to do different shots that probably the crowd aren't used to seeing."

How Alcaraz made the semi-finals...

On a sweltering evening the first set was evenly poised on serve at 3-3 when Alcaraz, by no means at his electric best, took control of the match.

He won six of the next seven games to go a set and a break up, and Alcaraz, clapping sawdust onto his hands to get a better grip of his racket on a horribly humid night, soon moved two sets ahead.

When Zverev needed a medical time-out, Alcaraz whiled away the time by twirling his racket at the back of the court.

Zverev forced two break points at 2-2 in the third, but when they disappeared his chances went with them as Alcaraz broke for 5-4 and served out for the victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

Medvedev next up for Alcaraz

Alcaraz will next take on 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in the final four on Friday, and remains on course for another final showdown with Novak Djokovic, who he beat in July's epic Wimbledon showpiece.

Alcaraz holds a 2-1 career record against Medvedev, with both wins coming this year.

The Spaniard earned straight-sets victories in the final at Indian Wells and in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Alcaraz vs Zverev: Tale of the Tape Alcaraz Match Stats Zverev 3 Aces 6 3 Double Faults 4 76% 1st serve win percentage 73% 57% 2nd serve win percentage 28% 4/4 Break points won 0/5 29 Total winners 22 34 Unforced errors 35 97 Total points won 76

