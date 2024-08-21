Heather Watson out of US Open qualifying as Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki progress to final round

Heather Watson’s hopes of appearing in the US Open this year ended in qualifying.

She lost in straight sets to second seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who beat Watson 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday.

However, British players Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki both reached the final round of qualifying.

Image: Sonay Kartal has been in impressive form

British No 5 Kartal continued her impressive form with a straight-sets victory over Simona Waltert. She is now one win away from a place in the US Open main draw.

Kartal only returned to the sport in April after months on the sidelines while she battled with an undisclosed health problem, but came through qualifying to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old, who was Emma Raducanu's main domestic rival as a junior, has carried on her momentum with two ITF titles this month to arrive in New York full of confidence.

After Kartal eased past Guiomar Maristany on Monday, the world No 163 progressed past Waltert 6-3 6-2 in the second round of qualifying.

It means Kartal has won 17 of her last 18 matches and will face Ukraine's Yulia Starodubtseva on Thursday for a shot at a maiden US Open main-draw berth.

Image: Lily Miyazaki is also in the running to qualify for the US Open

Miyazaki joined compatriot Kartal in the final round of qualifying after a gutsy victory over Kathinka von Deichmann.

Miyazaki, the 31st seed for qualifying, lost the first set comprehensively, but battled back to claim a 1-6 6-2 6-2 victory.

Miyazaki was born in Tokyo and switched allegiances to Great Britain in 2022. She came through qualifying at Flushing Meadows last year before she exited the main draw in the second round.

In the men's qualifying, Paul Jubb went down in three sets to Finland's Otto Virtanen, who had knocked out Liam Broady earlier this week.

Jubb was defeated 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 3-6.

