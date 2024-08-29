US Open: Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic continue their title defences on Friday, as Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton face off

Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are in action on Friday, as well as former finalists Madison Keys and Alexander Zverev; watch US Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 30 August 2024 17:18, UK
Defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are back in action on Friday at the US Open, live on Sky Sports.
Gauff kicks off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium from 5pm with her third-round match against 27th seed Elina Svitolina, a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist - including at the US Open in 2019.
Djokovic, meanwhile, headlines the night session as he takes on Alexei Popyrin, the 28th seed from Australia, from midnight, with two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to follow when she faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded 29th.
Earlier on Arthur Ashe, from approximately 7pm, there's a mouth-watering all-American clash between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe in a repeat of last year's quarter-final which Shelton won.
Also in action on Friday is another US men's hopeful in 13th seed Taylor Fritz, who faces Francisco Comesana from roughly 8pm on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Earlier on that court, Marta Kostyuk - fresh from beating Britain's Harriet Dart - takes on America's Emma Navarro, while Paula Badosa and Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who knocked out Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round, kick off proceedings from 4pm.
In the evening session on Louis Armstrong, two former US Open finalists are in action as Madison Keys first faces Elise Mertens, before former men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev goes against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng, along with Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are some of the other big names featuring on Friday.
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (27) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)
Ben Shelton (USA) (13) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)
12am
Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28) vs Novak Djokovic (Srb) (2)
Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) (29) vs Aryna Sabalenka (Srb) (2)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Rom) vs Paula Badosa (Esp) (26)
Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) (19)
Francisco Comesana (Arg) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)
12am
Madison Keys (USA) (14) vs Elise Mertens (Rus) (33)
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)
Grandstand
4pm
Qinwen Zheng (Chn) (7) vs Jule Niemeier (Ger)
Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (20) vs Yafan Wang (Chn)
Andrey Rublev (Rus) (6) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) (32)
10pm
Casper Ruud (Nor) (8) vs Juncheng Shang (Chn)
Stadium 17
4pm
Doubles Match tbc
Donna Vekic (Cro) (24) vs Peyton Stearns (USA)
Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)
Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (18)
