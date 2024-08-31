US Open: Jack Draper defeats Botic van de Zandschulp to reach last 16 at Flushing Meadows

Jack Draper hurtled into the second week of the US Open as he beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The British No 1 cruised to a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory in just over two hours against the Dutchman, who had produced one of the greatest upsets in modern Grand Slam history by knocking out Carlos Alcaraz earlier in the week.

In doing so he set up a fourth-round clash with Tomas Machac following the Czech's win over David Goffin, with Draper eyeing a spot in the US Open quarter-finals for the first time in his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper assesses his performance against Van de Zandschulp after booking his place in the last 16

Draper was dominant when it came to the big points in the match as he convert five of eight break opportunities, Van de Zandschulp managing just one of 10 in contrast.

The Dutchman was meanwhile guilty of 23 unforced errors on his forehand compared to Draper's nine, the latter delivering another composed performance and crucially avoiding another marathon to ensure he is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

"I thought I played a solid match today, it was a little bit scrappy, a little bit up and down but I got through in the end," said Draper in his on-court interview.

"Last year I had a tough year with injuries, and this year I've been able to stay on court and compete all the time on the tour against the best players in the world.

"This is why I put all the hard work in, to play in front of you guys on the biggest stage. I'm really happy and grateful. We keep wanting more.

"Playing these five-set matches is so hard, honestly, so every little moment we get to rest and recover for the next round is really important."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van de Zandschulp edges out Draper after a brilliant rally in the opening set

Draper set the tone early when he broke in the second game of the first set thanks to a clinical volley, rescuing two break points in the next to open up a three-game cushion.

Van de Zandschulp's only break point came two games later when he moved within 4-3 of his opponent by way of a backhand winner, only for Draper to clinch the opener on his fifth set point.

A defining moment arrived midway through the second set when, with the pair all square at 3-3, Van de Zandschulp came up shy with a drop shot before burying a forehand into the net to hand over two break points, the first of which Draper would convert to move into the ascendency.

Draper sealed the set with an ace moments later having won 71 per cent of first serves and hit 11 winners while delivering nine unforced errors.

The third would become more of a formality as Draper asserted his dominance, back-to-back double faults from Van de Zandschulp gifting Draper the break to make it 3-2 in favour of the Brit.

Three successive double faults from Van de Zandschulp offered Draper three break points, only one of which he needed to take a 5-2 advantage to leave him in position to serve out for the match.

Van de Zandschulp vs Draper Tale of the Tape Van de Zandschulp Match Stats Draper 6 Aces 13 8 Double Faults 5 71% 1st serve win percentage 77% 31% 2nd serve win percentage 43% 1/10 Break points won 5/8 20/31 Net points won 18/29 34 Total winners 33 38 Unforced errors 22 77 Total points won 99

'Draper in wide open draw section' | 'It's a big chance'

Tim Henman on Sky Sports Tennis...

"We've looked at that section of the draw, and it has opened up.

"It's just so important that he really stays focused on his preparation and performance, and doesn't get ahead of himself.

"They [players in this section of the draw] will all be aware this is a big opportunity."

Laura Robson on Sky Sports Tennis...

"It's wide open. Jordan Thompson took out the other high seed in this section, beating Hubert Hurkacz, and for De Minaur to be the highest ranked, I think that's an opening for a lot of players.

"Especially for Jack if we're getting excited and looking ahead.

"De Minaur hasn't been totally healthy leading up to this tournament, he's still been struggling with his hip and hasn't really played since Wimbledon.

"It feels like a chance."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper reveals his favourite Gallagher brother and more as he plays This or That!

'Let's not carried away'

Image: Draper takes on 23-year-old Czech star Tomas Machac on Monday

Sky Sports' Raz Mirza in New York:

The Sky Sports Tennis pundits are jumping on the Draper gravy train but let's not carried away by looking at his section of the draw.

Yes, he's playing some phenomenal tennis right now and looking every inch a threat to go deep at the US Open, but he still has to navigate his way through a tricky section of the draw.

Draper spoke about playing 23-year-old Czech star Machac for a place in the quarter-finals during his press conference and he said: "I feel like I'm in a really good place at the moment, and I'm also playing some good tennis.

"I know that match will be tough, but I fully believe that if I can just get out there and play some tennis that I know I'm able to, then there's no reason why I can't come through that one."

You might remember Machac when he beat Andy Murray in Miami earlier this year. Extremely talented and he is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. Beyond that, there's the slim possibility of facing fellow Brit Dan Evans for a spot in the semi-finals. Well, we can always dream!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of an epic clash between Andy Murray and Tomas Machac at the Miami Open...

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

Chengdu Open, China - ATP 250 (18-24 September)

Hangzhou Open, China - ATP 250 (18-24 September)

China Open - WTA 1000 (Sept 25 - Oct 6)

Japan Open - ATP 500 (Sept 25 - Oct 1)

China Open - ATP 500 (Sept 26 - Oct 2)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.